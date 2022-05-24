Triad Partners Aligns with Riskalyze

AUBURN, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Riskalyze, the industry-leading risk-centric wealth management platform serving tens of thousands of financial advisors, today announced an enterprise-wide agreement with Triad Partners, provider of custom, digital-first marketing campaigns for top financial advisors across the U.S.

Triad has one mission for the advisors they work with: create unlimited growth and freedom in business and life. Accomplishing that mission starts by offering advisors access to carefully selected experts and technology tools. To that end, the firm has chosen Riskalyze as a strategic partner for its member advisors.

“Although many advisors are familiar with Riskalyze, our partnership will be more in-depth than the standard industry setup,” said Shawn Sparks, Founder at Triad Partners. “Advisors who work with us will have agency-level access to all of the features available through Riskalyze. They’ll also be able to see best-in-class planning scenarios created by the most elite financial advisors in the country.”

Aaron Klein, Chief Executive Officer at Riskalyze, added, “We are always excited to partner with firms that share our mission of helping advisors grow their business efficiently, and at scale. The work Riskalyze and Triad Partners now get to do together benefits advisors across the country and provides an optimal experience for clients.”

Advisors who work with Triad will get access to the most advanced Riskalyze tools.

“It’s all about leverage,” Sparks said. “When you have the right tools and people in place, you can grow a business so much faster – without requiring more of you in your business. Gaining leverage was originally about adding more employees, then it moved to capital. These days, technology is the ultimate leverage, especially when it’s a first-class tool like Riskalyze. Advisors who use it can save time, reduce the number of employees they need, and create an all-around better experience for themselves and their clients.”

About Triad Partners

Triad Partners provides custom, digital-first marketing campaigns for top financial advisors across the U.S. Visit TriadPartners.com for more information or to inquire about membership.

About Riskalyze

Riskalyze is the company that invented the Risk Number®, which powers the world's first Risk Alignment Platform and was built on top of a Nobel Prize-winning academic framework. Advisors, broker-dealers, RIAs and asset managers use the Riskalyze platform to create alignment between clients and portfolios, leverage sophisticated analytics to increase the quality of their advice, automate trading and client account management, and access world-class models and research in the Riskalyze Partner Store — all with the mission of empowering the world to invest fearlessly. To learn more, visit www.riskalyze.com.