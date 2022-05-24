Upstream Peripheral Technologies Partners with Red One Medical to Facilitate Access of the GoBack Catheter to the VA Health System

GoBack versatile needle can be extended straight or to a curved position beyond the GoBack Catheter’s tip. The protrusion length is determined by the clinician with a thumb selector on the device’s handle. (Photo: Business Wire)

GoBack versatile needle can be extended straight or to a curved position beyond the GoBack Catheter’s tip. The protrusion length is determined by the clinician with a thumb selector on the device’s handle. (Photo: Business Wire)

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Upstream Peripheral Technologies announced today that it has partnered with Red One Medical for the introduction of the GoBack® Crossing and Reentry Catheter to the VA Health System. The partnership will allow physicians in the VA Health System to have access to this new technology in treating patients suffering from advanced stages of peripheral arterial disease and critical limb threatening ischemia.

Dani Rottenberg, founder and CEO of Upstream, remarked, “Chronic Limb Total Occlusions are a nemesis for many patients and doctors. The GoBack is a versatile device that helps clinicians successfully treat patients with the most complex lesions. This partnership will help reach more patients and prevent more amputations.”

Red One Medical CEO Charles Pollak, commented, “We are excited for this partnership with Upstream Peripheral Technologies, to help serve and treat American Veterans who face critical debilitating amputations. All patients should have access to the most effective endovascular revascularization technologies, and this partnership will help in achieving this goal.”

The GoBack Catheter is a single-lumen crossing and reentry catheter which features a curved nitinol needle that serves as an effective crossing tool. The versatile needle can be extended straight or to a curved position beyond the GoBack Catheter’s tip. The protrusion length is determined by the clinician with a thumb selector on the device’s handle. The GoBack comes in two configurations of 4 French and 2.9 French for above and below the knee procedures. The GoBack has regulatory approval in 30 countries. Upstream will present the GoBack at the NCVH annual meeting in New Orleans, LA May 31-June 3.

About Upstream Peripheral Technologies

Upstream Peripheral Technologies is a privately-held company, produces the GoBack Catheter to treat chronic total occlusions in angioplasty procedures. The company's mission is to ensure that no patient is left untreated, and has helped physicians save thousands of patients from unnecessary leg amputations.

Watch the GoBack video: https://youtu.be/Rnimv2HGQZk ; www.upstreamperipheral.com.

About Red One Medical

Red One Medical identifies and delivers advanced medical and pharmaceutical technologies that transform care for America's veterans and military service members. Located in Savannah, GA, Red One Medical is a premier CVE-certified Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB). It donates a portion of profits to charities that support veterans, military families and their communities.