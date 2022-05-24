CIM Group Signs Lease with Trading Firm ScalpTrade at 425 S. Financial Place in Chicago’s Central Loop

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CIM Group announced today the execution of a long-term lease with ScalpTrade, a proprietary trading firm and technology service provider, for 13,000 square feet of office space at 425 S. Financial Place in Chicago’s Central Loop.

Founded in 2007, ScalpTrade leverages sophisticated proprietary technology to help navigate and capitalize on opportunities in today’s capital markets. The company will occupy space on the 36th floor to serve as its corporate headquarters.

“We are pleased to be relocating our office to 425 S. Financial in the Chicago loop, a space that can accommodate our growing business demands. The move will enable us to enter the next chapter of our growth and success while providing our team members with state-of-the-art infrastructure, high end finishes, and top-class amenities,” said Stanley Awdisho, Founder, ScalpTrade.

Located between South Financial Place and South LaSalle Street in Chicago’s business and financial district, 425 S. Financial Place is a 40-story, approximately 1 million-square-foot office complex that consists of a 954,000-square-foot tower, a 83,000-square-foot annex overlooking Ida B. Wells Drive, a 45,000-square-foot landscaped public plaza, a 5,000-square-foot retail building, and a 325-space underground parking garage.

In 2015, the LEED Gold certified 425 S. Financial Place completed exterior and interior renovations, adding a full service upscale cafeteria, conference centers, a tenant lounge, concierge services, and an outdoor terrace. The property also houses the Buckingham.AC, a private social and athletic club, and the 21-key Buckingham Hotel.

“425 S. Financial Place is an iconic Chicago building that is attractive as an office location for a range of businesses from professional service firms to modern technology companies such as ScalpTrade. Our renovations further enhanced the desirability of this signature, multi-use property adding a host of tenant amenities and gathering spaces,” said Shaul Kuba, Co-Founder and Principal, CIM Group.

Located in the Central Loop, 425 S. Financial Place provides convenient access to nearby public transit, including the LaSalle Metra station and multiple CTA lines with connectivity to Chicago O’Hare and Midway International Airports.

CIM’s portfolio of Chicago properties includes Tribune Tower Residences, a 36-story, 740,000-square-foot tower and 50,000-square-foot The Shops at Tribune Tower retail; 444 N. Michigan Ave., the 36-story, 517,000-square-foot Class A office building on Magnificent Mile; Block 37, the 275,000-square-foot five-level retail center in Chicago’s Loop; mixed-use properties at 1241, 1647 and 1912 N. Milwaukee Ave.; Paragon, an apartment development at 1326 S. State St.; and the 1550 On the Park residential condominium development.

For more than 25 years, CIM Group has utilized its broad expertise to own, develop, reposition, and operate real estate assets, transforming communities and creating dynamic environments throughout the Americas.

About CIM Group

CIM is a community-focused real estate and infrastructure owner, operator, lender and developer. Since 1994, CIM has sought to create value in projects and positively impact the lives of people in communities across the Americas by delivering more than $60 billion of essential real estate and infrastructure projects. CIM’s diverse team of experts applies its broad knowledge and disciplined approach through hands-on management of real assets from due diligence to operations through disposition. CIM strives to make a meaningful difference in the world by executing key environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives and enhancing each community in which it invests. For more information, visit www.cimgroup.com.

About ScalpTrade

ScalpTrade is one of Chicago’s premier trading firms and technology service providers. Founded in 2007, ScalpTrade leverages sophisticated proprietary technology to help the firm navigate and capitalize on opportunities in today’s capital markets. For more information, visit www.scalptrade.com.