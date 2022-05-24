Nova Credit Partners with Alloy to Help Lenders Serve Consumers Across the Credit Spectrum

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nova Credit, the fintech unlocking opportunities for mainstream and credit-excluded consumers and the companies looking to serve them, announced a partnership with Alloy, the leading identity decisioning platform for banks and fintech companies. The partnership will combine Alloy’s Identity Decisioning Platform and Nova Credit’s global credit infrastructure solutions to enable lending businesses to become more inclusive and serve more consumers across the credit spectrum, without increasing the risk of fraud.

Today, there are more than 50 million Americans that are excluded from traditional credit. Some don’t use credit in conventional ways, while others are new to the country and forced to build their credit profile from scratch. Nova Credit helps the credit excluded gain access to mainstream credit while allowing financial institutions to expand their number of potential customers without any added risk.

“Our mission at Alloy is to create a future where financial services are accessible for all, including access to credit to millions of people who don’t fit traditional profiles for creditworthiness,” said Laura Spiekerman, co-founder and CRO of Alloy. “Our partnership with Nova Credit expands our ability to help financial institutions get the trusted data they need to confidently provide access to credit to people who have traditionally been excluded from it.”

As a consumer-permissioned credit bureau, Nova Credit uses first-party data to paint a more accurate picture of financial identity to assist lenders in evaluating applicant profiles more fairly. Nova Credit offers this ability through two products:

Credit Passport®, a cross-border credit solution giving lenders access to international credit data on new-to-country consumers.

Cash Atlas™, a cash flow underwriting solution that enables financial institutions to improve their risk assessment and lend more responsibly through bank transaction data.

With this partnership, Alloy is integrating Nova Credit’s products into the credit underwriting decisioning capabilities on its platform so lenders can have faster and easier access to credit risk data and analytics. This not only allows lenders to design and test credit decision policies in a configurable workflow, but also enables financial institutions to reach more consumers across the credit spectrum, including those that are excluded today.

“We’ve known the Alloy team since our founding and are incredibly excited to bring our superpowers together to empower Alloy’s new and existing customers with industry leading credit data capabilities,” said Misha Esipov, co-founder and CEO of Nova Credit. “Lenders will now be able to seamlessly access over 1 billion Credit Passport® records to serve the growing newcomer segment and benefit from the power of cashflow underwriting using the Cash Atlas™.”

ABOUT NOVA CREDIT

Nova Credit is on a mission to accelerate financial inclusion and help underserved communities gain access to mainstream credit. The consumer-permissioned credit bureau helps U.S. newcomers to use their international credit history to apply for credit cards, auto loans, rental properties, and more with the Credit Passport®. Through this offering, the company has built partnerships in over 20 countries to gain consumer-permissioned access to over 1.1 billion credit profiles. Today, Nova Credit has expanded to serve all who feel discouraged by the current financial system with its latest offering, Cash Atlas™. The company partners with financial services and tenant screening companies like American Express, Verizon, MPOWER, SoFi, and Yardi. Founded by immigrants, Nova Credit has offices in San Francisco and New York City, and is backed by leading investors including Kleiner Perkins, General Catalyst, and Index Ventures, as well as executives from Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, and Citi. Learn more at www.novacredit.com

ABOUT ALLOY

Alloy’s Identity Decisioning Platform covers compliance and fraud-fighting needs, allowing financial institutions to make smart and seamless identity and risk decisions. Alloy connects banks and fintech companies to more than 120 data sources of KYC, AML, and compliance data through a single API to help create a future without fraud. More than 250 companies trust Alloy to help verify identities, monitor transactions, and make credit decisions.