Carve Designs Unspools Short Film Series, “Mothers, Purpose + the Future,” Spotlighting Women/Mothers Living in Harmony With Nature

SAUSALITO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Approaching its 20th anniversary as a company “founded by women, for women,” born at the beach and endlessly inspired by the outdoors, Carve Designs has unveiled a new sustainability initiative, “Women x Good.” Their first installment of this program is a short docu-style film that spotlights women in their favorite Carve Designs’ sustainable styles – surfers, adventurers, environmentalists – exploring beaches, mountains, parks, and raising their children. The film, “Mothers, Purpose, and the Future,” can be seen on Carve Designs’ website, social sites including Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, and will be submitted for the upcoming film festival circuit.

“Carve Designs was founded on an ethos of sustainability. Over 85% of our collection is made from recycled, upcycled or organic materials, and we have regularly supported organizations with an environmental mission,” said Thayer Sylvester, co-founder & CEO of Carve Designs.

Produced by Carve Designs in partnership with filmmaker and creative director Hannah Walsh, the film showcases the real stories of women living harmoniously with nature and sharing their passion with the next generation. This was a natural collaboration for the brand – Hannah is an award-winning surf cinematographer, documentary filmmaker, and waterwoman who loves spending time in the water. In her work as an emerging director, she focuses on promoting inclusivity in action sports. Walsh’s ability to manage all parts of production including producing, filming, and editing, enables her to capture her subjects in an authentic and compelling way.

“Motherhood is the most important job in the world, and these amazing women are teaching their children that the Earth is a beautiful playground that we all need to share responsibly,” said filmmaker Hannah Walsh. “I’m honored to work with Carve Designs to spotlight their stories and the powerful effect their example can have for others.”

“Mothers, Purpose + the Future” features the stories of four women:

Cameron Lee Barnum (Jacksonville, Florida)- Raising two young children and limiting the use of nature’s resources, Cameron teaches her children about the value in mother earth through surfing and outdoor exploration.

Danielle Black Lyons (San Diego, California)- Mother of one, Danielle’s women’s surf collective “Textured Waves” is dedicated to promoting greater inclusion among underrepresented communities in the water.

Camille Cunningham (Sayulita, Mexico)- Camille’s lifelong love affair with the ocean fuels her endless desire to leave beaches better than she found them. She shares her passion with her two daughters by forming small intentional habits to help make powerful shifts in their community.

Nellie Pickett (Bozeman, Montana)- Together with her husband and two children, Nellie and her family have driven across the country in their airstream teaching their children to love the outdoors, value the precious land, and stay wild at heart.

“As women – as caretakers and as mothers – we know that there’s nothing more important than being good stewards of Mother Earth. The women featured in these short films beautifully represent the confident, inspirational, feminine ideal of Carve Designs,” said Jennifer Hinton, the company’s co-founder and creative director.

About Carve Designs

Headquartered in Sausalito, California, Carve Designs is a pioneering apparel brand founded on the principle of “carving a path, whether in surf or just in life.” From its 2003 launch as a beach apparel company selling rash guards and board shorts, Carve Designs has evolved into a complete outdoor lifestyle brand offering surf, swim, and lifestyle clothing for people who long for that same calm and content feeling that inspire them at the beach, where Carve Designs was born. Visit www.carvedesigns.com. Follow on Facebook and Instagram.