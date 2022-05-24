Generational Group Congratulates Mito Pereira on His 3rd Place Finish at the 2022 PGA Championship

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Generational Group, a leading investment bank for privately held businesses, congratulates brand ambassador, Mito Pereira, on his amazing 3rd place finish at the 2022 PGA Championship. In his first season on the PGA Tour—and only his second Major—Pereira faced off against a field of more than 150 of the top-ranked players in the world. He held the lead for much of the tournament up until the 17th hole. This marked a historic moment as he became the first player since 1991 to hold the outright 54-hole lead in their PGA Championship debut.

In January 2022, Generational Group signed a national endorsement agreement with the Mito, who made an impressive leap to the main PGA Tour for the 2021-2022 season, becoming the first golfer since 2016 to win a "three-victory" promotion from the Korn Ferry Tour. The impressive showing at the PGA Championship matches Pereira’s best since earning full Tour status as he also finished in third-place at the season-opening Fortinet Championship.

With his stellar performance in the 2022 PGA Championship, Pereira has moved from 46th to 35th in the FedEx Cup standings. Pereira is the first Chilean golfer to lead a major tournament into the final day.

“In just a few short months, Mito has shown that he is going to be a leader on the PGA Tour for many years to come,” Ryan Binkley, President & CEO of Generational Group said. “His work ethic and dedication to preparation, planning and execution make him a perfect member of the Generational team. We are very proud of Mito, the way he represents our brand, and look forward to his continued success on the PGA tour.”

Pereira will be featured in an upcoming Netflix documentary series that follows the lives and stories of top professional golfers. The PGA Tour and the governing bodies that conduct men’s major championships are providing unprecedent access for this series, and Pereira is the only rookie currently participating.

The addition of Pereira as the newest member of the Generational Group team continues Generational’s growing relationship with professional golf and links the impressive rookie with the legendary Jack Nicklaus, who in March of 2021 formed a unique corporate alliance with Generational. Generational Group is now Nicklaus Companies investment banking partner for helping business owners plan strategic growth, enterprise valuation, exit strategies and multi-generational planning. Generational has also worked with Nicklaus Companies to develop a five-year strategic growth plan for the company, as well as with business development and lead generation for Nicklaus Design, the renowned Nicklaus golf course design company.

