Paysafe Expands OLG Partnership with Income Access-Powered Affiliate Program

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE), a leading specialized payments platform, today announced its expanded partnership with the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG), the Ontario government agency that conducts and manages gaming facilities, the sale of province-wide lottery games, and OLG.ca internet gaming, including its digital sports platform PROLINE+. The new OLG.ca affiliate program is powered by the affiliate software of Income Access, Paysafe’s marketing technology and services provider, which is also managing the program.

The new OLG business relationship with Income Access, which was founded in Montreal in 2002, builds on OLG’s longstanding partnership with Paysafe. The company has processed payments for OLG.ca since the online gaming brand’s launch in January 2015.

The Income Access-powered OLG.ca affiliate program marks a milestone for the Canadian gaming industry, as the first affiliate program for a provincial lottery and gaming brand. Affiliates in Ontario, across Canada and internationally, will now be able to promote OLG.ca for play within Ontario, with its broad product offering, which includes iCasino and sports-betting on PROLINE+.

Affiliates will also benefit from OLG.ca’s strong brand recognition and brand equity in Ontario, with 100% of its profits reinvested back into the province. The brand’s significant reach online and in-store is strengthened by marketing campaigns spanning digital channels, TV, OOH, print media and radio.

Affiliates joining the OLG.ca program will receive dedicated support from Income Access’ in-house team of Canadian affiliate managers, with a track-record growing U.S. iGaming and state lottery affiliate channels.

The OLG.ca affiliate program’s integration with the Income Access platform, with its robust tracking and reporting technology, will enable affiliates to deploy data-driven affiliate campaigns across multiple channels, including offline. The software’s campaign management functionality will allow campaigns to be targeted down to an Ontarian city level as well as by language (for French-speaking communities), time of day and device.

Geoff Smorong, Vice President of Operations at Paysafe’s Income Access, said: “The launch of the OLG.ca affiliate program marks a fitting landmark for the 20th anniversary of Income Access’ founding in Montreal. As a company with deep Canadian roots, we’re proud to launch the country’s first provincial lottery and gaming affiliate program in partnership with OLG.ca, an iconic Ontarian brand.”

Dave Pridmore, OLG’s Chief Digital and Strategy Officer, commented: “OLG has significant recognition as a trusted gaming and entertainment brand in Ontario. Paysafe and its Income Access platform will help OLG continue to show Ontarians our market leading customer experience and products that are available at OLG.ca. We are excited to continue to grow our customer base because 100% of OLG profits are reinvested back into the province. So, when you play OLG.ca, you play for Ontario.”

About Paysafe Limited

Paysafe Limited (“Paysafe”) (NYSE: PSFE) (PSFE.WS) is a leading specialized payments platform. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. With over 20 years of online payment experience, an annualized transactional volume of over U.S. $120 billion in 2021, and approximately 3,500 employees located in 10+ countries, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 100 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world. Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared toward mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments. Further information is available at www.paysafe.com.

About Paysafe iGaming

Paysafe brings over two decades of specialized payments experience supporting the global iGaming and sports-betting sectors and provides operators with a comprehensive suite of traditional and alternative payment methods through a single, streamlined API integration. Paysafe is also a leader in digital and affiliate marketing technology and services for iGaming operators through its Income Access business unit.

Since the opening-up of the U.S. iGaming market in May 2018, Paysafe has consistently stated its ambitions to be the payments leader in the fast-growing sector, building on its leadership in Canada and Europe. As of May 24th, 2022, the company now supports 75% of operators in the country with payments or marketing solutions across 21 jurisdictions. In Canada, Paysafe also has a leading position and partners with the majority of regulated iLottery and gaming brands.

About Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG)

OLG is a crown agency that contributes to a better Ontario by delivering great entertainment experiences for our customers. Acting in a socially responsible way, OLG conducts and manages land-based gaming facilities; the sale of province-wide lottery games; Internet gaming; and the delivery of bingo and other electronic gaming products at Charitable Gaming Centres. OLG is also helping support the horse racing industry in Ontario. Since 1975, OLG has provided approximately $55 billion to the people and Province of Ontario to support key government priorities like health care; the treatment and prevention of problem gambling; and support for amateur athletes. Each year proceeds from OLG's operations also support host communities, Ontario First Nations, lottery retailers and local charities across the province.