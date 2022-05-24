Conifer Health Announces Multi-Year Agreement to Provide Revenue Cycle Solutions to Brookwood Baptist Health

FRISCO, Texas & BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Conifer Health Solutions, an industry leading provider of tech-enabled revenue cycle and value-based care solutions, and Brookwood Baptist Health, the largest healthcare network in Central Alabama, today announced the launch of a new multi-year, multi-facility service agreement.

Under the terms of the agreement and building on its existing relationship with Brookwood Baptist Hospital, Conifer is now providing comprehensive revenue cycle services to four additional hospitals within Brookwood Baptist Health. Those services include patient access, eligibility enrollment services, and accounts receivable management.

“Conifer has been a great partner in optimizing revenue cycle functions for Brookwood, and we are pleased to extend our relationship to now include the four remaining hospitals within Brookwood Baptist Health,” said Charlie Tyson, Brookwood Baptist Health’s chief financial officer. “As an organization that specializes in revenue cycle management with a national presence, Conifer will enhance the revenue cycle operation at these facilities by supplementing our existing operations with their experience, knowledge, and innovative technology.”

Conifer’s technology-enabled services provide improved outcomes in a cost-effective manner, allowing Brookwood Baptist Health to focus on other mission-critical priorities. While Conifer’s comprehensive accounts receivable services and insights optimize processes, Conifer’s patient access and eligibility and enrollment services blend integrated automation tools with personal service to improve efficiencies and the patient experience.

“We help our clients provide premier care throughout a patient’s entire healthcare journey,” said Roger Davis, Conifer’s president and CEO. “We appreciate the trust Brookwood Baptist Health has placed in Conifer and look forward to continuing to build on our successful partnership.”

About Conifer Health Solutions

Conifer Health Solutions, LLC, brings more than three decades of healthcare industry expertise to help health systems, hospitals, physician groups, employers and unions address their most pressing business challenges. The company offers technology-enabled revenue cycle and value-based care performance solutions that enhance the patient experience, drive operational efficiency, optimize financial performance and improve clinical outcomes. For more information, visit ConiferHealth.com.

About Brookwood Baptist Health

Brookwood Baptist Health represents Alabama’s largest and most experienced network of primary and specialty care physicians dedicated to the health of Central Alabama residents.

Altogether, Brookwood Baptist Health has five acute care hospitals with upwards of 1,700 beds, includes 60 primary and specialty care clinics, approximately 1,500 affiliated physicians, and nearly 7,300 employees overall. Through innovative and compassionate patient care, the company’s collective effort strengthens its mission to empower our communities to live happier, healthier lives. For more information, visit BrookwoodBaptistHealth.com.