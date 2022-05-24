Bread Financial Releases 2021 ESG Performance Report; Introduces Renewed & Enhanced ESG Strategy

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bread Financial (NYSE: BFH), a tech-forward financial services company that provides simple, flexible payment, lending and saving solutions, today released its 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Performance Report, which outlines a new ESG strategy providing a more detailed and enhanced framework for its sustainability and corporate responsibility objectives.

“As part of our broader transformation efforts, Bread Financial is redefining who we are, and what we stand for as a purpose-driven financial services company,” said Ralph Andretta, president & CEO of Bread Financial. “While we remain steadfast in our principled approach to operating as a responsible organization, we have placed a renewed emphasis on prioritizing policies, protocols and practices that will advance our sustainability objectives, strengthen the trust and confidence of our associates, investors and customers, and improve how we deliver on our promises to our valued stakeholders.”

After achieving its previous three-year sustainability goals in 2020, Bread Financial made significant strides in renewing its ESG commitments in 2021. Milestones included:

Creating a new Head of Sustainability position to oversee and lead the development of the Company’s ESG strategy and execution

Developing an executive compensation scorecard with metrics tied to ESG performance

Drafting and disclosing its Environmental Policy and Human Rights Statement

The 2021 ESG report details the Company's actions and performance across its sustainability priorities. Select highlights included:

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I): Appointed a Chief Diversity Officer, hired a Vice President of DE&I and appointed a 13-member council, increased diversity at the senior leadership level by 1%, and introduced a diversity metric to the Company’s incentive compensation scorecard

Established an internal work group to develop a holistic financial wellness program and became a national partner of the Jump$tart Coalition, which brings together nationally focused organizations to move financial literacy forward, particularly among preschool through college-aged students Protecting Our Planet: Ahead of typical hurricane and wildfire seasons, pledged $300,000 to Red Cross Disaster Relief to fund technology that allows the organization to be better prepared to meet the needs of people affected by disasters across the United States

Ahead of typical hurricane and wildfire seasons, pledged $300,000 to Red Cross Disaster Relief to fund technology that allows the organization to be better prepared to meet the needs of people affected by disasters across the United States Community Investment: Invested $10 million into a social impact fund that finances affordable housing, job creation, healthcare, education and infrastructure projects

“While our transformation to Bread Financial marks a new era for our business, the progress documented in our report is borne out of Bread Financial’s decades-long commitment to responsible business practices,” said Dana Beckman, head of sustainability, Bread Financial. “Collectively, our leadership team and our Board of Directors set the tone at the top, providing the critical oversight necessary to assure clear expectations of accountability for executing against our ESG priorities across the entire organization. Managing our business responsibly is core to delivering sustainable financial performance as well as value to our stockholders, clients, associates and communities.”

Bread Financial conducts an annual evaluation and assessment of evolving ESG standards, which led to the adoption of Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) standards in its 2019 report. The Company first reported against Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards in 2016.

To learn more about Bread Financial's sustainability strategy and progress, please view the full 2021 ESG Performance Report.

