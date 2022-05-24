Vesta Announces New Integration with Asurity to Power Seamless Digital Compliance Monitoring

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vesta, a modern mortgage loan origination system and software-as-a-service company, today announces a new first-class integration with Asurity Technologies, LLC® (“Asurity”), a leading provider of mortgage compliance technology. With this partnership, lenders using the Vesta loan origination platform will be able to seamlessly access real time compliance monitoring and verify compliance with all key regulations via the Asurity RegCheck® solution.

Vesta is building the LOS of the future that allows lenders of all sizes and specialties to build customizable no-code workflows and rules around their business logic directly into the platform. Vesta’s open, cloud-native API’s allow lenders to take advantage of best-in-class solutions such as Asurity’s RegCheck, which powers comprehensive compliance tooling and allow lenders to accelerate loan closings by flagging and remediating complex compliance issues.

“We’re delighted to announce our partnership with Asurity, a leader in driving digital transformation and increased efficiency through its suite of compliance software. Together, we’re excited to help lenders stay operationally efficient and nimble, particularly in today’s ever changing regulatory environment,” said Mike Yu, Vesta CEO.

Asurity officially launched RegCheck in January 2022, adding this exciting new compliance technology solution to its existing product suite of Propel™, for compliant document generation, and RiskExec®, the leading Fair Lending, CRA and HMDA analysis and reporting platform. “Today’s lenders want more efficient and effective loan processing and access to real time compliance monitoring seamlessly integrated into their processes. We’re excited to partner with Vesta to further our mutual goal to advance digital transformation for the mortgage industry,” said Andy Sandler, Founder and CEO, Asurity.

About Asurity

Asurity is a leader in mortgage tech, driving digital transformation within the mortgage loan lifecycle. The company’s suite of products and service offerings go beyond creating mortgage documents by supporting the process from origination to close, ensuring compliance and reducing risk every step of the way. The award-winning Asurity platform is recognized for ease of use and integration, which results in faster closings, lowered costs and more serviceable and sellable loans. For more information, visit www.asurity.com.

About Vesta

Vesta is a SaaS provider of mortgage loan origination software. The platform provides lenders with a modern system of record, customizable workflows for end-to-end mortgage loan fulfillment process, and open, cloud-based APIs. The company was founded in 2020 by early Blend employees Mike Yu and Devon Yang. Investors backing Vesta include: Andreessen Horowitz, Bain Capital Ventures, Conversion Capital, Index Ventures and Zigg Capital. For more information, visit: www.usevesta.com, or Vesta’s LinkedIn.