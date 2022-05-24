DBHCAP and Tides Capital Announce Partnership with Salvo Technologies, Inc.

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DBHCAP (“DBH”) and Tides Capital (“Tides”) are pleased to announce their investment in and partnership with Salvo Technologies, Inc. (“Salvo”), a developer and manufacturer of photonics products. Founded in 2006, Salvo’s photonics profile includes electro-optical components and assemblies, fire control optics, custom camera lenses, multispectral and hyperspectral point detection and imaging systems, and sports accessories.

Salvo has grown rapidly since its inception through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions. As a result, Salvo has become one of the leading independent, vertically integrated photonics manufacturing platforms in North America.

“DBH and Tides’ understanding of our complex business model, supply chain, and action-oriented mindset to grow our business made them the preferred partner for the Salvo management team,” said Salvo CEO Patrick Bass.

“The partnership with DBH and Tides and their commitment to operational and financial resources will amplify our standalone growth initiatives,” said Salvo President John Dougherty. “We look forward to accelerating our strategy to consolidate the fragmented, strategically critical niches of the global photonics supply chain in which we operate.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to partner with a world-class organization like Salvo that provides a differentiated value proposition to its global customer base,” said Desmond Henry, Managing Partner at DBHCAP. “Salvo is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the strong secular growth trends driving photonics content across the diverse end markets it serves.”

“We are thrilled to partner with the Salvo executive team to continue its rapid growth trajectory while providing world-class capabilities to our customer base across the photonics landscape,” said Scott Mackay, Managing Member of Tides Capital. “The team has done a tremendous job managing its business while also adding superior personnel and manufacturing prowess through acquisitions. The future for Salvo has never been brighter.”

About Salvo Technologies

​Salvo Technologies, Inc. invests in and develops manufacturing companies serving the defense, security, medical, industrial, and commercial markets. Since its inception, Salvo has grown into an organization with global reach and manufacturing capabilities on multiple continents. Salvo provides a range of world-class products and services including: imaging and sensing solutions with an emphasis on multispectral and polarimetric systems, high-reliability electronic and electro-optical components and assemblies, optical filters, thin and thick film coatings, and fire-control optics. For more information, please visit www.salvotechnologies.com.

About DBHCAP and Tides Capital

Desmond Henry of DBHCAP, based in Dallas, TX, and Scott Mackay of Tides Capital, based in Wayne PA, launched their respective firms in order to build a highly focused portfolio of well-positioned, lower middle market companies seeking a partner to help manage critical inflection points in the evolution of their businesses and achieve their next level of growth. While they maintain independent firms, the Sponsors work closely together, leveraging their 15-year relationship and highly complementary skills and networks to bring entrepreneurial passion, best-in-class strategic and operational support, and highly tailored capital solutions to attractive lower middle market investment opportunities. Please visit http://www.dbhcapllc.com and http://www.tidescap.com for more information.