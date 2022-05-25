Rocky Mountain Power Wins SECC 2022 Best Practices Award for Exceptional Small-to-Medium Business Engagement with Bidgely’s Energy Insights

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bidgely celebrates Rocky Mountain Power's recognition as the Smart Energy Consumer Collaborative’s (SECC) 2022 Best Practices Award recipient for engaging and enabling its small-to-medium (SMB) business customers to achieve greater energy efficiency. Leveraging meter data and Bidgely’s UtilityAI™ analytics to identify individual consumption patterns, Rocky Mountain Power delivered digital, personalized energy usage reports to more than 60,000 SMB customers across Utah, Idaho and Wyoming. For the first time, the utility’s SMB customers received appliance-level consumption breakdowns that enabled them to better understand how time-of-use affects their energy bill as well as make smarter energy-saving decisions.

“Small-to-medium-sized businesses represent one of the largest demographics among our commercial customers, and we recognized a powerful opportunity to become a resource for helping them better manage their operational expenses,” said Barbara Modey, customer satisfaction market research manager at Rocky Mountain Power. “We’re honored to be recognized by SECC for spearheading a program that simultaneously addresses our customers' needs and improves customer satisfaction.”

According to the SECC, SMBs attract less than 5 percent of utility spending on energy efficiency programs and participate in demand-side management programs at a rate three times lower than non-SMB accounts. To better support this underserved customer group, Rocky Mountain Power deployed digital communications that increased awareness of each business’ individual energy usage as well as the programs and products available for SMB owners to operate more efficiently, save money and reduce their carbon footprint. Within six months of distribution, customers who received personalized energy reports became more engaged and satisfied with Rocky Mountain Power than they were previously.

“Congratulations to Rocky Mountain Power for raising the standard on how utilities can deliver high-quality service to traditionally hard-to-reach customers,” said Greg Warta, Bidgely’s regional director of sales for the West. “Breakthrough achievements like Rocky Mountain Power’s underscore the value of not only investing in data analytics but sharing energy intelligence directly with customers.”

To learn how Rocky Mountain Power increased customer satisfaction and engagement within six months of deploying artificial intelligence (AI)-powered energy reports, read the Bidgely Rocky Mountain Power Case Study. For more about Bidgely’s Small-to-Medium Business Solution, read the SMB Solution Brief.

About Rocky Mountain Power

Rocky Mountain Power provides safe and reliable electric service to more than a million customers in Utah, Wyoming and Idaho. The company works to meet customers’ growing electricity needs while protecting and enhancing the environment. Rocky Mountain Power is part of PacifiCorp, one of the lowest-cost electricity providers in the United States. More information at rockymountainpower.net.

About Bidgely

Bidgely is an AI-powered SaaS Company accelerating a clean energy future by enabling energy companies and consumers to make data-driven energy-related decisions. Powered by our unique patented technology, Bidgely's UtilityAI™ Platform transforms multiple dimensions of customer data - such as energy consumption, demographic, and interactions - into deeply accurate and actionable consumer energy insights. We leverage these insights to empower each customer with personalized recommendations, tailored to their individual personality and lifestyle, usage attributes, behavioral patterns, purchase propensity, and beyond. From a Distributed Energy Resources (DER) and Grid Edge perspective, whether it is smart thermostats to EV chargers, solar PVs to TOU rate designs and tariffs; UtilityAI™ energy analytics provides deep visibility into generation, consumption for better peak load shaping and grid planning, and delivers targeted recommendations for new value-added products and services. With roots in Silicon Valley, Bidgely has over 17 energy patents, $75M+ in funding, retains 30+ data scientists, and brings a passion for AI to utilities serving residential and commercial customers around the world. For more information, please visit www.bidgely.com or the Bidgely blog at bidgely.com/blog.