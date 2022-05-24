TheoTrade Partnership With the Small Exchange: a Boon for Traders

CHRISTIANSTED, U.S. Virgin Islands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TheoTrade, the premier financial education platform, announced an arrangement with the Small Exchange (SMFE) that expands its innovative services for traders. Through this partnership TheoTrade subscribers are now eligible to obtain a free lifetime Community Membership - a $100 value - to the Small Exchange, thereby cutting costs and making futures and options on futures more accessible to more people.

TheoTrade features all-day live trading, tutorials, workshops, videos, and other resources focused on hedging strategies and mitigating risk. TheoTrade is an active, engaged community of investors and traders at all levels sharing insight, strategies, and support. In the past year, subscribers accounted for 2.6 million unique views and watched 65 million minutes of content on the platform.

“The Small Exchange makes options trading accessible to more people, especially retail traders who appreciate small, simple, and standard products,” says Don Kaufman, TheoTrade co-founder, and veteran financial educator. “We will integrate SMFE into our training modules and educate traders on the benefits of standardized futures and options on futures products. Our relationship with SMFE will grow as we develop more innovative trading products for today’s educated investor.”

“The Small Exchange is very excited for this newly minted collaboration with TheoTrade and its traders,” says Don Roberts, the Small Exchange President and CEO. “Don Kaufman and his team have always worked towards creating a well-informed market participant. Here at our exchange, we strive to provide access to the futures and options on futures markets with smaller, simpler products for knowledgeable, educated participants. TheoTrade subscribers are right up our alley as we continue down the path of creating sustainable traders in this ever-changing environment.”

About TheoTrade:

Launched in 2015 with the mission of becoming the world’s best financial education source, TheoTrade has developed a loyal following of active investors seeking investing support and insight into financial markets. Co-founded by Don Kaufman, formerly head of the active trading group at TD Ameritrade, and Jeff Roth, TheoTrade is the go-to resource for strategies to succeed in any market.

About Small Exchange:

Based in Chicago, the Small Exchange, is a registered Designated Contract Market (DCM) with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The Small Exchange’s mission is to become the world’s largest customer-centric futures exchange, bringing products that bridge the product gap for investors of all sizes by providing futures products that are smaller, more capital efficient, simple to use, and easy to understand for all participants. See www.thesmallexchange.com for more information.