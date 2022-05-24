Asda Selects Blue Yonder’s Order Management to Accelerate its Omni-Channel Transformation

LEEDS, England & SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Having selected Blue Yonder last year to digitally transform its end-to-end supply chain and retail operations, Asda, one of Britain’s leading retailers with a unique position in the market, is continuing its retail transformation journey with Blue Yonder by selecting Luminate® Commerce solutions to modernize its order management capabilities. Asda will also partner with Bringg, a Blue Yonder technology alliance partner and the leading delivery and fulfillment cloud platform, to make each element of the supply chain seamless, connected and orchestrated.

Asda consists of supercenters, superstores, and smaller supermarkets. The retailer also runs petrol filling stations and Asda Living stores, which offer its popular George clothing and home merchandise lines. The company employs more than 140,000 colleagues serving more than 16 million customers who shop in its stores and online weekly.

With Blue Yonder’s order management (OMS) microservices, Asda will be able to:

Process orders faster to improve the customer experience.

Provide customers with real-time inventory visibility from the beginning of the shopping experience, as well as pre-sourcing fulfillment options.

Connect with the entire supply chain, considering the capacity to fulfill demand across any channel, at any time.

Provide dynamic slotting options to the end customer for both home deliveries and pickup in store.

“Omni-channel is at the heart of our strategy and customer proposition, where we want to provide a great customer experience and a seamless user journey. We have been extremely impressed by Blue Yonder’s OMS microservices, which we will deploy across our grocery, clothing and general merchandise segments,” said Carl Dawson, chief information officer, Asda.

Blue Yonder’s flexible OMS microservices, powered by machine learning and artificial intelligence, will help Asda optimize the entire click-to-deliver journey, starting with an engaging customer experience through efficient order fulfillment. With Bringg, Asda will be able to optimize its last-mile operations to deliver on-time to meet customer expectations. The combination will support Asda’s home delivery service, click and collect proposition, as well as new channels such as express commerce platforms.

“Asda is leading a game-changing retail transformation focused on customer centricity, from first to last mile. We are very excited to extend our relationship with Asda into an area where we are connecting e-commerce with a true omni-channel landscape. Our modern OMS microservices are engineered to scale, perform and operate under the highest volumes seen on the market. Our OMS microservices, SaaS native, API-first components leverage the latest technology and engineering to speed up our clients’ transformations. We believe that this will help Asda to continue to modernize its business and invest in customer proposition,” said Gael Ramaen, vice president, commerce, Blue Yonder.

“The challenges and complexities of faster, more convenient and on-demand order orchestration, delivery and fulfillment are grand,” said Nikolai Avrutov, vice president Alliances, Bringg. “In order to achieve game-changing capabilities on these fronts, retailers need their technology vendors to work closely together and to relentlessly raise the bar for its mutual customers through tight collaboration and strategic co-innovation. We are proud to be doing just that with Blue Yonder for Asda.”

About Asda Stores Ltd.

Founded in the 1960s in Yorkshire, Asda is the UK’s third largest supermarket and was acquired by the Issa Brothers and TDR Capital Ltd in 2021.

Each week more than 16 million customers visit its 640 stores - including Supercentres, Superstores, Supermarkets, Asda Living stores, and standalone petrol stations - and are served by over 140,000 colleagues. www.asda.com and www.george.com deliver to 99% of the UK’s homes and to its 538 click and collect sites across the UK.

Its main office is in Leeds, Yorkshire and its George clothing division is in Lutterworth, Leicestershire.

About Bringg

Bringg helps enterprises scale up and optimize their logistics operations with our data-led delivery and fulfillment cloud platform. Using Bringg, retailers and logistics providers can rapidly enable innovative delivery and fulfillment models that maximize the customer experience, optimize logistics operations and scale business channels for growth. Some of the world’s best-known brands in more than 50 countries use Bringg’s platform to deliver the perfect last mile experience at peak efficiency across multiple delivery models. https://www.bringg.com

About Blue Yonder

Blue Yonder is the world leader in digital supply chain and omni-channel commerce fulfillment. Our intelligent, end-to-end platform enables retailers, manufacturers and logistics providers to seamlessly predict, pivot and fulfill customer demand. With Blue Yonder, you can make more automated, profitable business decisions that deliver greater growth and re-imagined customer experiences. Blue Yonder - Fulfill your Potential™ blueyonder.com

“Blue Yonder” is a trademark or registered trademark of Blue Yonder Group, Inc. Any trade, product or service name referenced in this document using the name “Blue Yonder” is a trademark and/or property of Blue Yonder Group, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks, registered trademarks or service marks of the companies with which they are associated.