Meridian Trust Federal Credit Union Goes Live With Scienaptic’s AI-Powered Credit Decisioning Platform

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading global AI-powered credit decision platform provider Scienaptic AI announced today that Meridian Trust Federal Credit Union is now live on its platform. The implementation will help the credit union strengthen its lending portfolio, make faster loan decisions and empower its member-community through greater access to credit.

Founded in 1954, Meridian Trust Federal Credit Union is a full-service credit union, offering members a full suite of financial products and services. With locations in Wyoming, Colorado and Nebraska, the credit union is committed to making life more convenient for its members and enhancing their experiences. Through the deployment of Scienaptic’s platform, Meridian Trust FCU is offering advanced, automated credit decisions to streamline loan decisioning, expand its member base and increase credit availability for its members.

“At Meridian Trust Federal Credit Union, we believe everyone deserves a chance to thrive, financially and otherwise. The deployment of Scienaptic’s AI-based platform is helping us provide quick access to credit, make advanced decisions in reduced time and provide our members with customized financial solutions. As indicated by early results, an over 50% increase in auto approvals for auto loans will help us have many more proud vehicle owners in our community,” said Michael Barnhardt Jr., Chief Lending Officer of Meridian Trust Federal Credit Union.

“To see businesses and individuals thrive by getting the right financial assistance is a matter of great satisfaction. We are delighted that the deployment of our platform is helping Meridian Trust Federal Credit Union achieve that goal,” said Pankaj Jain, President and Co-Founder of Scienaptic AI. “Our industry-leading credit decisioning platform will greatly enhance Meridian Trust’s financial outreach initiatives and lead to an enhanced member experience and inclusive credit access.”

About Scienaptic

Scienaptic is on a mission to increase credit availability by transforming technology used in credit decisioning. Over 150 years of credit experience is embedded in Scienaptic's AI native credit decision platform. Our clients across banks, credit unions, fintech, and other lenders use the platform to constantly improve the quality of underwriting decisions. This enables them to say ‘yes’ to borrowers more often and faster.

The platform is used by lenders with assets exceeding $100 billion, enabling them to process over $22 billion in credit decisions, benefitting over two million credit union members and millions of borrowers across banks, auto, and online lenders. For more information, visit http://www.scienaptic.ai.