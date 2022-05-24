sticky.io Subscriptions Application Now Available to Shopify Merchants

The sticky.io Subscriptions app for Shopify is the flexible, native subscription-selling solution you’ve been waiting for. Capture more revenue and boost customer lifetime value with compelling subscription offers, configured directly within the native Shopify admin. Now through 12/31/22, new merchants who install the app will pay no monthly platform fees for their first 6 months.

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--sticky.io, a leading ecommerce platform provider for subscription management and recurring billing, today announced sticky.io Subscriptions is now available on Shopify. sticky.io’s new application integrates directly with Shopify and leverages its native UI to allow its millions of merchants to configure flexible subscription offers fast with customizable billing models and dynamic discounting options.

sticky.io’s subscription commerce platform helps merchants easily get new products and promotions to market, providing ultimate flexibility in subscription models and intervals that fit their unique business. Brands also have the ability to offer mixed-cart checkout with sticky.io’s application, so their customers can purchase subscription and single-sale products in one transaction. With access to a merchant portal for management of customer orders, subscription analytics and expert support, Shopify merchants are equipped to capture more revenue and scale their business.

“Ecommerce merchants of all sizes are increasingly turning to the recurring subscription model to increase customer lifetime value,” said Brian Bogosian, sticky.io’s president and CEO. “We are excited to join the Shopify ecosystem with a natively-built subscription solution that helps merchants quickly generate recurring revenue while providing their customers with an integrated checkout experience.”

With the new integration, Shopify merchants can automatically install the sticky.io Subscriptions application in a few clicks, follow the in-app setup instructions to launch quickly and pay no monthly platform fees for six months if they start by December 31, 2022. Terms and conditions apply.

Key features available with sticky.io Subscriptions to Shopify merchants include:

Billing Models and Discounting: Create flexible subscription offers and discounting options, including standard and prepaid subscription types

Create flexible subscription offers and discounting options, including standard and prepaid subscription types Subscription Management: Apply bulk updates to billing models on multiple products to simplify subscription management

Apply bulk updates to billing models on multiple products to simplify subscription management Product Management: Configure billing models (frequency and discount subscriptions) within the native Shopify admin portal

Configure billing models (frequency and discount subscriptions) within the native Shopify admin portal Consumer Portal: Enable consumers to self-manage their active subscriptions and take actions to pause, skip a cycle, cancel and more

Enable consumers to self-manage their active subscriptions and take actions to pause, skip a cycle, cancel and more Email Notifications: Automate transactional email notifications for subscriptions with a native Klaviyo integration

Automate transactional email notifications for subscriptions with a native Klaviyo integration Customer Retention: Support multi-currency, mixed-cart processing and avoid involuntary churn and capture failed payments with automatic dunning

Support multi-currency, mixed-cart processing and avoid involuntary churn and capture failed payments with automatic dunning Subscription Analytics: Track new subscribers over time, forecast rebills by product and monitor churn metrics to identify trends

Track new subscribers over time, forecast rebills by product and monitor churn metrics to identify trends Reliable Support: Count on sticky.io’s expert team via in-app live chat, helpful onboarding guide and technical trainings for support when it's needed

"At the core of Shopify’s ecosystem is our community of developers who give merchants access to critical commerce technology," said Sid Murlidhar, Director of Partnerships at Shopify. "We're happy to welcome sticky.io Subscriptions to the Shopify App Store, bringing its insight and experience in subscription commerce to Shopify’s millions of merchants."

About sticky.io

Headquartered in San Francisco, sticky.io® is a leading subscription commerce platform that helps brands build lasting bonds with customers. Consumers today expect authentic and personalized experiences when they interact with brands. Being able to deliver the right message and offer at the right time can mean the difference between loyalty and churn. With 400+ partner integrations, supporting 71 million subscriptions and processing more than $4 billion in transactions annually, sticky.io is a flexible, API-driven solution built to maximize recurring revenue. To learn more, visit www.sticky.io.