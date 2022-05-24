3Q Digital officially joins DEPT®

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--3Q Digital, the disruptive growth marketing agency that transforms brands into market leaders, announced today that it has officially joined global digital agency DEPT®. With the deal - which was first announced in April - successfully closed, 3Q Digital is now 3Q/DEPT.

“Today marks an incredible milestone in 3Q’s growth story,” said Rob Murray, CEO at 3Q/DEPT. “By coming together, we’ve created a global agency that can leverage best-in-class solutions to impact every step in the customer’s unique journey. But this is more than just a transaction. 3Q and DEPT® chose each other because we share a common vision: building an agency that empowers our employees and clients to accept no limits.”

3Q’s team of 500 US-based experts are now part of DEPT®’s global team of 2,500 digital specialists. The combined agencies will support 65+ languages and campaign experiences in 180+ markets, and will manage more than $3 billion in digital media spending. 3Q’s proprietary solutions, including its automated performance monitoring and predictive analysis platform Qontrol™, will be integrated into DEPT®’s proprietary martech platform, Ada.

The transaction also reflects 3Q’s steadfast commitment to fostering a workplace based on transparency, collaboration, inclusivity, and diversity, enshrined in its four core values. DEPT®, as a certified B-Corporation and climate neutral organization, is a global leader in fostering an equitable, inclusive, and sustainable workplace.

About 3Q/DEPT: 3Q/DEPT, formerly 3Q Digital, is one of the world’s largest independent digital growth marketing agencies. Verified by TechCrunch as an Expert Growth Marketing Agency, it has built an impressive portfolio of clients in a range of verticals through paid media, business strategy, decision sciences, creative, SEO, and content. 3Q/DEPT has ranked in both Ad Age’s and Inc.com’s Best Places to Work lists in 2020 and 2021, and was also recognized on Adweek’s Fastest Growing Agencies list in 2019. www.3qdigital.com

About DEPT®: DEPT® is a pioneering technology and marketing services company that creates end-to-end digital experiences for brands such as Google, Diageo, Philips, Audi, Twitch, Patagonia, eBay and more. Its team of 2,500+ digital specialists across 30+ locations on 5 continents delivers pioneering work on a global scale with a boutique culture. DEPT® is committed to making a positive impact on the planet and since 2021 has been Climate Neutral and B Corporation certified. www.deptagency.com