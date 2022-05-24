CPACharge Launches Partnership with Massachusetts Society of CPAs Advancing the Accounting Profession

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CPACharge, the online payment solution developed specifically for accounting firms, has announced a new partnership with the Massachusetts Society for CPA’s. CPACharge is the only payment solution offered as a Member Discount Partner by the AICPA and recommended by more than 35 state CPA societies. Massachusetts Society for CPAs members will now get access to CPACharge and all associated benefits the leader in online payments provides.

“CPACharge is thrilled to partner with the Massachusetts Society of CPAs advancing our efforts as a proven solution to ensure accounting professionals' success,” said Dru Armstrong, Chief Executive Officer of CPACharge. “We are proud to offer another state society the amazing benefit of being the recommended payment solution for CPA’s.”

The Massachusetts Society of CPAs is an established organization committed to public accounting, government, education, and business for more than 100 years. With over 11,000 members, the Massachusetts Society of CPA’s continues to value its members in developing programs to address needs while engaging in positive & professional interactions with government officials and prospective clients.

“We are excited to partner with CPACharge, continuing to expand our services and enhance the value of being a CPA in Massachusetts”, said Amy Pitter, President & Chief Executive Officer of Massachusetts Society of CPAs. “The opportunity to develop new avenues to help our members succeed is a priority and with this partnership we can capitalize on those initiatives.”

The announcement of CPACharge partnering with the Massachusetts Society of CPAs follows the news of CPACharge’s launch of ClientCredit, the latest Buy Now Pay Later payment solution for the accounting industry. For more information about CPACharge and the Massachusetts Society of CPAs, head here.

About The Massachusetts Society of CPAs

The Massachusetts Society of Certified Public Accountants is the state’s premiere professional organization with more than 11,000 members in public accounting, industry and business, government and education. Through its advocacy, continuing professional education, peer review, membership, communications and academic and career development departments, the Society provides services that allow its members to learn, connect and prosper in the accounting profession. For more information, visit masscpas.org

About CPACharge

CPACharge, an AffiniPay solution, is an online payment solution developed specifically for CPA firms, giving professionals a secure way to accept credit, debit and eCheck payments. AffiniPay is headquartered in Austin, Texas and offers a modern payment gateway that integrates with more than 40 software solutions and is trusted by 50,000 firms. CPACharge is the only payment solution offered as a Member Discount Partner by the AICPA and recommended by more than 35 state CPA societies. Visit cpacharge.com to learn more.