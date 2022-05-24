Entrust Expands BIMI Partnership with Red Sift to Make it Easy for Enterprises to Adopt New Standard for Email Identification and Security

MINNEAPOLIS & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Entrust, a leading provider of trusted identities, payments and data protection, and Red Sift, provider of the only integrated cloud email security and brand protection platform, today announced an expansion of their strategic partnership to ease enterprise adoption of Brand Indicators for Message Identification (BIMI) standards for email identification and security. Building on the Entrust – Red Sift integration, Entrust is now reselling Red Sift OnDMARC management service to its customers.

BIMI standards combine strong email authentication using DMARC with Verified Mark Certificates (VMCs) to enable a sender to display their trusted, registered trademark in their customer’s email inbox. The integration between Red Sift’s award-winning OnDMARC and Entrust VMCs provides enterprises a simple and cost-effective way to enhance their outbound email strategy.

Last year, the companies’ jointly released research into the impact BIMI can have on the click-to-open and brand recall rates of emails. The data showed display of a registered trademark using BIMI standards could help to increase average purchase likelihood by as much as 34% for some brands, and could also boost brand recall by as much as 18%. This finding is supported by other research the 2021 DMA (UK) Consumer Email Tracker*, which said that recognizing the brand is the top factor in consumers opening an email. One Red Sift customer has already seen a 4%-6% increase in email engagement after implementing BIMI.

“Entrust has seen a tremendous rise in demand for its VMC offering over the past year. This is due to the combination of both DMARC and VMCs, which provide email security and an organization’s registered trademark inserted directly into a premium location, the avatar slot, within a customer’s email. This is a powerful tool for brands looking to be noticed in crowded inboxes,” said Chris Bailey, vice president of Trust Services at Entrust. “Entrust and Red Sift have enjoyed a successful strategic partnership over the past year that drives tremendous value for our joint customers. With our enhanced partnership we are creating even more value by enabling organizations to manage their logo and obtain VMCs from Entrust directly through Red Sift’s OnDMARC which helps makes it even easier for brands to ensure a safe, immersive experience for recipients of their outbound email.”

The Entrust - Red Sift partnership offers an end-to-end service for brands that allows enterprises to:

Access both VMCs and DMARC records through a single vendor platform, reducing friction and simplifying BIMI achievement;

Use a common service platform that supports a single source of contact for DMARC and VMC application, issuance and ongoing management;

Easily manage VMC and DMARC records and VMC lifecycle management including checking certificate status, renewals, verification statuses, as well as editing and reapplying.

The partnership supports the growing wave of DMARC and BIMI adoption taking place globally. According to BIMIradar, from December 2020 to 2021, DMARC adoption increased 57%, to cover almost 1.27 million additional domains. In conjunction with this adoption in domain protection, BIMI record growth has been accelerating -- there are now over 12,000 domains that have a BIMI record, representing an increase of 88% since October 2021.

“This meaningful expansion of the Entrust - Red Sift strategic partnership reinforces how we are the leading combined force in driving BIMI adoption,” said Chuck Swenberg, VP Strategy at Red Sift. “We’re grateful for the confidence from Entrust to sell OnDMARC to its enterprise-level customers, as it proves the success of the investment we’ve made together to offer an easy, full-service experience. As the only DMARC solution in the marketplace with an integrated BIMI offering with the leading VMC provider, we look forward to continued success.”

For more about the Entrust – Red Sift partnership, please visit here.

About Red Sift

Red Sift enables security-first organizations to successfully communicate with and ensure the trust of their employees, vendors and customers. As the only integrated cloud email and brand protection platform, Red Sift automates BIMI and DMARC processes, makes it easy to identify and stop business email compromise, and secures domains from impersonation to prevent attacks. Founded in 2015, Red Sift is a global organization with international offices in the UK, North America, Spain and Australia. It boasts a client base of all sizes and across all industries, including Wise, Telefonica, Pipedrive, ITV, and top global law firms. Find out how Red Sift is delivering actionable cybersecurity insights to its global customers at redsift.com.

About Entrust

Entrust keeps the world moving safely by enabling trusted identities, payments and data protection. Today more than ever, people demand seamless, secure experiences, whether they’re crossing borders, making a purchase, accessing e-government services or logging into corporate networks. Entrust offers an unmatched breadth of digital security and credential issuance solutions at the very heart of all these interactions. With more than 2,500 colleagues, a network of global partners, and customers in over 150 countries, it’s no wonder the world’s most entrusted organizations trust us. www.entrust.com