Teledyne FLIR Defense Wins Additional $14M Contract for Black Hornet Nano-UAV Systems for U.S. Army Soldier Borne Sensor Program

Teledyne FLIR Defense recently won another $14 million contract to deliver Black Hornet® 3 drones to the U.S. Army. The advanced nano unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are being used to augment squad and small unit surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities as part of the Army’s Soldier Borne Sensor program. Extremely light and well suited for operations in contested environments, nearly silent, and with a flight time up to 25 minutes, the combat-proven, pocket-sized Black Hornet transmits live video and HD still images back to the operator. Its information feed provides soldiers with immediate covert situational awareness to help them perform missions more effectively. (DVIDS photo by Justin Sweet. The appearance of U.S. Dept. of Defense visual information does not imply or constitute DoD endorsement.)

ELKRIDGE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teledyne FLIR Defense, part of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY), has won another $14 million contract to deliver its Black Hornet® 3 Personal Reconnaissance Systems (PRS) to the United States Army. The advanced nano unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are being used to augment squad and small unit-level surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities as part of the Army’s Soldier Borne Sensor (SBS) program.

In late 2018 the U.S. Army began acquiring Black Hornet 3s to support the SBS effort. Since then, it has placed orders totaling nearly $115 million for the multi-faceted nano drone.

Extremely light and well suited for operations in contested environments, nearly silent, and with a flight time up to 25 minutes, the combat-proven, pocket-sized Black Hornet PRS transmits live video and HD still images back to the operator. Its information feed provides soldiers with immediate covert situational awareness to help them perform missions more effectively.

Teledyne FLIR Defense has delivered more than 20,000 Black Hornet nano-UAVs to defense and security forces worldwide.

“The Black Hornet is one tough small package with tremendous capabilities that gives warfighters much needed situational understanding and standoff before undertaking dangerous operations,” said Dr. JihFen Lei, executive vice president and general manager of Teledyne FLIR Defense. “We are proud to support the Army’s Soldier Borne Sensor program for more than three years and will continue to invest in nano-UAS technologies that are changing today’s battlefield.”

The award-winning Black Hornet 3 is designed and built by Teledyne FLIR in Norway. Deliveries of the latest SBS orders will begin midyear 2022.

