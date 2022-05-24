MMS Holdings Selects THREAD as Partner of Choice to Deliver Decentralized Clinical Trials

CANTON, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MMS Holdings Inc. (MMS) – an award-winning, data-focused contract research organization (CRO) – announced a collaboration with THREAD® as its partner of choice for its decentralized clinical trial platform (DCT) and DCT-enabled services. THREAD’s next-generation DCT technology enables faster, more efficient clinical trials while improving access for research participants with higher quality data capture across the life cycle of a study.

This partnership solidifies MMS as a full-service DCT provider, from electronic data capture (EDC) through completion of the DCT. THREAD offers a flexible approach to clinical research sponsors who want a DCT offering that is easily accessible and not tied to any particular EDC system. Through its singular, fully configurable platform, THREAD is enabling studies to be more inclusive, patient-centric and efficient. Additionally, MMS offers study design, regulatory strategy and obtaining regulatory buy-in on the study prior to initiating study execution steps as well as comprehensive data, writing and transparency services.

“Our partnership with THREAD allows us to provide the highest level of service to our clients,” said Dr. Uma Sharma, founder and CSO, MMS. “Now, sites have more options and can use their preferred EDC platform to realize the full benefits of our DCT services.”

The THREAD technology and supporting services allow sponsors and CROs to manage hybrid and fully decentralized clinical trials with the ability to remotely capture data from participants and sites via digital recruitment, eCOA, telehealth, sensors and other available solutions.

“THREAD’s patient-centric platform and supportive consulting services provide a modern, decentralized research experience as a part of MMS’ overall offering to sponsors, sites and participants,” said John Reites, CEO, THREAD. “We’re proud to work with MMS to provide the technology and consulting required to make studies more flexible, inclusive and globally scalable.”

In 2020, MMS joined the historic Decentralized Trials & Research Alliance (DTRA) as a founding member, an alliance of over fifty life sciences and healthcare organizations that seeks to accelerate the adoption of patient-focused, decentralized clinical trials and research.

“The DTRA and THREAD partnerships are just a few initiatives at MMS dedicated to accelerating a path toward adopting more patient-focused clinical trials,” said Michelle Gayari, EVP, Global Operational Excellence and Innovation, MMS.

ABOUT MMS

MMS Holdings (MMS) is an innovative, data-focused CRO that supports the pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device industries with a proven, scientific approach to complex trial data and regulatory submission challenges. Strong industry experience, technology-enabled services, and a data-driven approach to drug development make MMS a valuable CRO partner, creating compelling submissions that meet rigorous regulatory standards. With a global footprint across four continents, MMS maintains a 97 percent customer satisfaction rating. Visit mmsholdings.com to learn more.

ABOUT THREAD

THREAD® is the industry-leading decentralized clinical trials technology and consulting service provider, helping biopharma and CROs decentralize clinical research and enable electronic clinical outcome assessments (eCOA) for sites, participants, caregivers and home health professionals. Through its end-to-end unified platform, THREAD is making studies 30 percent more efficient and five times more inclusive and diverse. Backed by health care investors Water Street Healthcare Partners and JLL Partners, THREAD is recognized as a leader by Everest Group’s Decentralized Clinical Trial Product PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021, Frost & Sullivan’s 2021 Customer Value Leadership Award as well as a long list of accolades. Visit THREADresearch.com to learn more.