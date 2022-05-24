Assent Evolve 2022 to Feature Special Guest Beth Comstock, Author and Former GE Vice Chair, and Supply Chain Sustainability Experts

OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Assent Inc. (Assent), a leader in supply chain sustainability management, has announced its annual conference, Assent Evolve 2022, to be held virtually on June 8, 2022 in North America.

Assent Evolve 2022 is a one-day virtual event that will bring together the world’s top minds in supply chain sustainability management to guide complex manufacturers into the future of sustainability. Assent Evolve will feature keynotes and workshops hosted by industry thought leaders across manufacturing sustainability, product compliance and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) topics, and all content will be tailored for compliance, sustainability, and supply chain professionals as well as engineers and executives. Beth Comstock, author, advisor and former vice chair of GE, will headline the event as a distinguished speaker.

“I am honored to be a special guest at this year’s Assent Evolve. It is exciting to be part of an event with so many leaders who are working to embed sustainable practices into supply chains,” said Comstock. “During my time at GE, I saw firsthand the need for innovative solutions to meet sustainability challenges. There is tremendous opportunity for complex manufacturers to leverage operational and supply chain data to prepare for evolving sustainability standards and grow their business in the coming decades.”

In addition to Comstock’s fireside chat, Assent Evolve 2022 will offer sessions led by subject matter experts across critical sustainability and product compliance topics for complex manufacturers, including:

• Level Up: Creating A Maturing Supply Chain Program • It Takes a (Global) Village: Avoiding Supply Chain Disruption • Product Compliance, Sustainability, and ESG: How it’s all Connected • ESG: Where Should Complex Manufacturers Start? • Grow Better: Attracting Investors with ESG • Evolutions in Supply Chain Sustainability: Hot Topics

“The pressures and concerns around ESG and sustainable business practices are just getting started, which is shifting the way manufacturers conduct business,” said Andrew Waitman, CEO of Assent. “This is why we are evolving our flagship event: to showcase measurable impacts and progress of this shift. We are excited to share new perspectives on critical supply chain sustainability management topics at Assent Evolve 2022, which includes highlighting companies that are launching their ESG programs, using specific measures and rapidly making demonstrable progress toward more sustainable outcomes with evidence-based results valuable to all stakeholders.”

As part of Assent’s commitment to sustainability, the company has also pledged to plant one tree for every registered attendee.

To learn more about the event and to register, visit the Assent Evolve website.

About Assent Inc.

Assent is the supply chain sustainability management solution dedicated to helping complex manufacturers bring responsible products to the world. Because supply chains were never built with sustainability in mind, Assent goes deep: past the suppliers of parts, down to the parts of parts and beyond, to map the entire complex manufacturing genome. Shaped by regulatory experts, customers, and suppliers, Assent is the foundation for cross-enterprise sustainability. Headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, Assent employs more than 900 problem solvers dedicated to customers across the globe. Assent reveals what’s hidden, validates what’s good, and helps eliminate unwanted surprises so the world's forward-thinking complex manufacturing companies can become more sustainable businesses. Learn more about deep sustainability – from product compliance to ESG – at assent.com or join us at Assent Careers.