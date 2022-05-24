Andersen Global Adds Law Firm in Belgium Through a Collaboration Agreement

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Andersen Global announces a Collaboration Agreement with Seeds of Law, a full-service law firm in Belgium, adding legal capabilities to its platform in the country.

Established in 2009 and led by Partners and Co-Founders Leo Peeters and Koen De Puydt, Seeds of Law specializes in corporate and commercial law, real estate, mergers and acquisitions, banking and finance, public law, insolvency and litigation. The firm operates with 10 Partners and more than 20 professionals based out of the firm’s offices in Brussels, Ghent and Antwerp.

“Delivering innovative, strategic solutions for clients to achieve their goals is a fundamental value of our firm,” Leo said. “Our collaboration with Andersen Global further strengthens our team’s commitment to maintaining a competitive edge in the region and delivering best-in-class services. We look forward to working with the existing member and collaborating firms in the region as well as globally.”

“Seeds of Law is highly regarded for their experience, market knowledge and ability to provide clients with independent and synergistic services,” Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz said. “Belgium is a critical market for our platform in Europe, and Leo and Koen and their team will provide outstanding complementary capabilities to our platform in the region.

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 10,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 343 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.