Enhanced Healthcare Partners Adds Autism Therapy Provider Howard J. Chudler & Associates as Platform Investment

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enhanced Healthcare Partners (“EHP”), a leading private equity firm focused on investing in middle-market businesses in the healthcare sector, is pleased to announce its strategic investment in Howard J. Chudler & Associates (“HCA”), a behavioral therapy services provider for people with autism and intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Founded in 1983, HCA is headquartered in Southern California and specializes in Applied Behavior Analysis (“ABA”) for children and adults with developmental disabilities, including Autism Spectrum Disorder (“ASD”). The prevalence of ASD continues to grow, and ABA therapy has become the gold standard treatment for those with ASD, which HCA directly provides to clients through consistent, attentive, one-on-one care. For over 30 years, HCA has been mission driven and has kept compassion, support and accessibility at the core of its culture, as its team members and services have addressed the specific needs of each of their clients.

“ My life’s work has been to empower those living with developmental disabilities and their caregivers with the tools to integrate successfully into their environments," said Howard Chudler, Founder and Executive Director of his namesake agency. “ EHP understands the importance of both provider satisfaction and high-quality, consistent care, which together lead to positive outcomes for our clients. I'm excited to have them as a partner in continuing this mission.”

HCA is well-positioned to serve the increasing demand for ABA therapy, and EHP plans to accelerate the reach of HCA's services by bolstering the company’s infrastructure. The growth of ASD and those with similar challenges is outnumbering the supply of therapists, and therapist education, ongoing training, and awareness of the career path are integral to EHP’s plan to expand ABA therapy to more individuals and new markets. In addition, EHP’s growth strategy will expand HCA’s urgent response services for immediate support, de-escalation and stabilization for those in need.

“ Howard and his team have had a tremendous impact on so many who are living with ASD and intellectual and developmental disabilities,” said Brandon Einstein, M.D., partner at EHP. “ We continue to be excited about the significant positive impact that ABA can provide, and we look forward to partnering with the team to bring early intervention therapy and our focus on clinical outcomes to new markets.”

ABOUT ENHANCED HEALTHCARE PARTNERS

Enhanced Healthcare Partners is a leading healthcare-focused private equity firm dedicated to making minority and majority investments in founder and entrepreneur-led middle-market companies. The EHP team has managed approximately $1 billion in equity capital and is comprised of professionals with deep healthcare, operations, consulting and investment management experience. The firm seeks to invest in companies between $50-$250 million in enterprise value, driving deep partnerships with management and founders to catalyze growth and build great organizations. For more information, visit: www.enhancedhealthcare.com.

ABOUT HOWARD J. CHUDLER & ASSOCIATES

HCA is a leading provider of Applied Behavior Analysis (“ABA”) to children and adults with Autism Spectrum Disorder (“ASD”). Founded in 1983 and headquartered in California, HCA provides practical techniques that facilitate the growth and development of children and adults diagnosed with ASD and other developmental disabilities. For more information, please visit: www.chudler.net.