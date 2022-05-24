Central Insurance Selects One Inc’s ClaimsPay® to Achieve Seamless Two-Way Payments Platform

FOLSOM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--One Inc, the leading payments network for the insurance industry, announced today that Ohio-based property and casualty carrier, Central Insurance, has selected One Inc ClaimsPay® to digitize claim payments and synchronize the company’s workflow. Following implementation, Central will deploy One Inc’s full suite of platforms, having onboarded PremiumPay® earlier for inbound payments.

Located in Van Wert, Ohio, the company operates regional offices in Boston, Atlanta, and Dallas, with satellite offices in Columbus and Salt Lake City. The company is a successful property and casualty (P&C) group operating with combined assets totaling over $2 billion. Driven by its commitment to service, quality, and providing superior performance, Central’s goal is to create a seamless, real-time inbound and outbound digital payments experience that better serves its customers.

“We are excited to expand our partnership with One Inc as we digitize and streamline our payment workflows within claims,” said Jessica Pannkuk, Director of Claims Transformation for Central. “Implementing One Inc’s ClaimsPay platform will improve customers’ claims experience by expanding payment options and expediting payments. This partnership will simultaneously increase efficiency for our claims team, allowing our handlers to spend more time proactively working claim files and communicating with customers. We are proud to be a repeat customer and look forward to becoming a full-suite user.”

“Central Insurance is emblematic of the leading regional carriers that are modernizing in partnership with One Inc,” said Ian Drysdale, CEO at One Inc. “Many insurers view claims as a pain-point to leverage digital infrastructure, and rapidly adapt to the ever-changing needs of customers to stay ahead of their competition in an era of disruption for our industry. We could not be happier that a legacy insurance brand like Central Insurance has selected One Inc for both inbound and outbound payments, and we look forward to continuing to grow with them.”

About One Inc

One Inc is modernizing the insurance industry through a unified and frictionless payment network. Focusing only on the insurance industry, One Inc helps carriers transform their operations by reducing costs, increasing security, and optimizing customer experience. The comprehensive end-to-end digital payments platform provides expanded payment options, multi-channel digital communications and rapid digital claim payments, even for the most complex insurance use cases. As one of the fastest growing digital payments platforms in the insurance industry, One Inc manages billions of dollars per year in premiums and claim payments. For more information, please visit www.oneinc.com.

About Central Insurance

The Central Mutual Insurance Company was founded in Van Wert, Ohio in 1876, and has since evolved into Central Insurance, a property and casualty insurance carrier providing premium coverage for hundreds of thousands of individuals and businesses across the country. Central remains based in Van Wert and operates regional offices in Boston, Atlanta, and Dallas, with satellite offices in Columbus, and Salt Lake City. Central insurance has combined assets of more than $2 billion. Central’s A.M. Best rating is A (Excellent). For more information, please visit central-insurance.com.