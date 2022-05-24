Navidar Advises Tekmetric on Capital Raise from Susquehanna Growth Equity (SGE)

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Navidar is pleased to announce that Tekmetric, the leading cloud-based shop management system for auto repair shops, has received a Series A, growth equity investment from Susquehanna Growth Equity (“SGE”), a leading growth equity firm.

Tekmetric, a leading shop management system designed by a former shop owner, enables auto repair shop owners to enhance productivity and increase profitability through its fully-integrated system. Tekmetric’s comprehensive, intuitive interface provides streamlined workflows to enable seamless management of every aspect of auto repair shops. Tekmetric is a game changer for its customers, delivering compelling value through increased efficiencies, productivity, revenue and profits.

“As a former shop owner myself, I know how difficult it can be to find a system like Tekmetric that shop owners can trust with their business,” said Sunil Patel, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Tekmetric. “At Tekmetric, we strive to build strong relationships with our users to support their business growth. The Navidar team’s assistance in this process provided similar guidance that we strive to provide to our own stakeholders, and we appreciate their partnership as we take this next step in scaling our business.”

"Tekmetric’s deep industry knowledge and its seamless, user-friendly shop management system makes it a leader in the end markets it serves. Through its partnership with SGE, Tekmetric is well positioned to grow its value proposition in both existing and new markets. Emerging software companies like Tekmetric are putting Houston in the spotlight of great cities with a growing tech scene. Navidar is proud to have worked with Sunil, Prasanth and the Tekmetric team to achieve this successful outcome,” said Mark Weisman, Managing Director of Navidar.

About Tekmetric

Tekmetric, a Houston-based auto repair technology company, offers a cloud-based platform that enables auto repair shop owners to enhance productivity and increase profitability through its streamlined workflow management processes. Designed by a former shop owner, Tekmetric’s platform drives shop efficiency through real-time data, a customizable user interface and customer-centric communication tools. Since its launch in 2016, Tekmetric has disrupted the industry with its robust fully-integrated system, developed with an emphasis on customer transparency and user collaboration. For more information, visit www.tekmetric.com.

About Navidar

Navidar Holdco LLC (“Holdco”), with a presence in Austin, Atlanta, Cleveland, Dallas, Denver, Indianapolis, Minneapolis and San Antonio, is an investment banking firm that provides strategic merger and acquisition advice, capital raising solutions, and corporate advisory services to businesses and investors in dynamic industries. The firm focuses on SaaS software, eCommerce & Internet, information technology services, specialty manufacturing, and health care information technology companies. Navidar principals have completed more than 400 transactions representing nearly $110 billion in M&A and capital raising, for both private and public companies, over the past 20 years. Navidar Group LLC, an affiliate of Holdco, is a broker-dealer that is registered with FINRA and SIPC. To learn more, visit www.navidar.com.