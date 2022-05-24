Excella Awarded DOD Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC) Data Readiness for Artificial Intelligence Development (DRAID) Contract

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Excella, a pioneer in Agile technology solutions, today announced it has been awarded the Department of Defense (DOD) Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC) Data Readiness for Artificial Intelligence Development (DRAID) Services Basic Ordering Agreement (BOA) to accelerate AI adoption across the Defense Department. Through this award, Excella will have the ability to provide various services including project and program management, data science, data engineering, software development, data governance and cloud integration. The five-year, multi-award contract has a $241M ceiling.

The DOD recognizes the revolutionary possibilities that AI technology can bring to protecting American’s security and prosperity. Since establishing the JAIC in 2018, the agency has both rapidly incorporated AI into existing applications and created new, innovative applications. Excella’s holistic AI approach, with a focus on responsible AI, will help JAIC accelerate the adoption and delivery of AI capabilities and scale the impact of AI across the agency.

“Leveraging AI to support the key missions of the DOD is critical to national security, both at home and abroad,” said Sarath Ravella, Vice President of Strategic Initiatives, at Excella. “We’ve seen first-hand the progress the DOD has made in modernizing its systems with AI and data engineering, and our expertise will help increase the impact of AI on mission-critical applications in support of the warfighter.”

Other services Excella will provide under this contract include data engineering, data architecture, data acquisition and curation, data quality and analysis, and synthetic data generation and data anonymization. Excella delivered data engineering and DevSecOps leadership to JAIC to establish the Joint Common Foundation through its partnership with the National Technical Information Service (NTIS) in 2020.

Excella has been on the ground supporting AI development for the DOD and has nearly two decades of experience successfully leading organizational transformations and modernizing legacy IT systems across federal government agencies.

