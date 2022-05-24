Mission Lane Partners with SpringFour to Improve Consumer Financial Health

RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mission Lane, a purpose-driven financial technology company, today announced that it is partnering with SpringFour, a social impact fintech company, to provide both its customers and the general public with thousands of vetted and personalized financial health resources to support all individuals on their financial journey. SpringFour is the only fintech to offer curated financial health resources in 30 categories including food savings, employment resources, utility savings, and more.

Mission Lane, which recently surpassed two million customers, provides high quality, transparent and data-driven products and experiences for individuals looking to build or rebuild credit and improve their financial lives. Through this partnership, Mission Lane deploys SpringFour’s suite of financial wellness products aimed at helping consumers access resources to aid with common personal finance challenges like budgeting everyday household expenses and improving credit health and habits.

Through the platform, individuals can curate the search engine to their individual situation and need, such as unemployment and assistance with rent. From there, S4direct, a customer self-service tool, provides a list of local resources to address their specific need. This includes information on how far away the resource or program is from where they live, what it offers, contact information and other accommodations.

“From both our professional and personal experiences, we understand that financial setbacks happen, and people may need additional resources to overcome them,” said Shane Holdaway, Chief Executive Officer of Mission Lane. “SpringFour’s financial health resources support our goal to provide individuals with a path forward and alleviate additional financial burdens.”

S4direct provides direct access to more than 20,000 trusted government and nonprofit resources in 625 cities across the United States for utilities, food, prescriptions, financial counseling, employment assistance, home repairs, and other categories of need. Additionally, agents can use S4pro to share and recommend these resources to others.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Mission Lane, a like-minded and inclusive fintech that prioritizes its customers’ financial health and supports them throughout their entire financial journey,” said Rochelle Gorey, SpringFour Co-Founder and CEO. “Mission Lane is the financial provider of the future, and SpringFour is proud to help Mission Lane deliver meaningful financial tools for individuals looking to improve their financial situation.”

Users can access Mission Lane’s S4direct offering at https://www.missionlane.com/resources.

About Mission Lane

Mission Lane is a purpose-driven fintech that leverages advanced technology, data analytics, and machine learning to provide a dignified customer experience to people who are working hard to build or rebuild their credit and improve their financial lives. Mission Lane branded products have terms that are better and easier to understand than most of the alternatives available to people with less-than-pristine credit or limited credit history. The company's digital self-service tools also make it easier for customers to stay on top of their accounts, further helping them succeed in improving their credit scores. To date, over two million consumers have chosen Mission Lane, earning top customer ratings on CreditKarma for their market segment, and also offers Mission Money, a debit product, Earn, an income management tool, as well as the newly launched Credit Builder Account.

About SpringFour

SpringFour is the only Certified B, social impact fintech company that helps financial services institutions limit risk by connecting borrowers to critical resources when they experience financial challenges, and empowering improved payment performance and increased customer engagement. Trusted by Capital One, BMO Harris Financial Group, M&T Bank, Freedom Mortgage, Oportun, Elevate, Enova, Avant, OppFi, and more, SpringFour’s innovative suite of financial health products for organizations provides vetted financial resources to millions of customers and enables them to meet financial objectives, reduce household expenses, and avoid payment delinquencies. More than 95% of financial institutions report that their customers experienced increased affinity for their brands after receiving a referral from SpringFour. To learn how SpringFour can benefit your organization, visit springfour.com.