CIBC Innovation Banking Provides Growth Capital Financing to DealMaker

AUSTIN, Texas & TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CIBC Innovation Banking is pleased to announce growth capital financing for DealMaker, a leading capital raising technology platform. The financing will enable the company to accelerate its growth across North America.

Founded in 2018, by experienced Bay Street lawyers, Rebecca Kabaca and Matt Goldstein, DealMaker’s ambition is to modernize the shareholder issuance space, with recent successes including the Green Bay Packers issuance.

“DealMaker is providing customers with a comprehensive and modern capital raising experience while maintaining a laser focus on transparency,” said Rob Rosen, Managing Director in CIBC Innovation Banking’s Toronto office. “We are proud to provide them with financial and advisory support as they continue their impressive growth trajectory.”

“We are committed to not only making raising capital digitally seamless, but also are driving to democratize the capital markets as a whole,” said Rebecca Kabaca, CEO of DealMaker. “Raises done through our platform typically see a much more diverse set of investors and founders, resulting in a much-needed redistribution of access to the capital markets.”

This announcement comes on the heels of DealMaker’s recent acquisition of Ridge Growth Agency, the industry-leading crowdfunding marketing agency that supports companies with their private placements.

About CIBC Innovation Banking

CIBC Innovation Banking delivers strategic advice, cash management and funding to innovation companies across North America, the UK, and select European countries at each stage of their business cycle, from startup to IPO and beyond. With offices in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Denver, London, Menlo Park, Montreal, New York, Reston, Seattle, Toronto and Vancouver, the team has extensive experience and a strong, collaborative approach that extends across CIBC’s commercial banking and capital markets businesses.

About DealMaker

DealMaker is on a mission to create the most sophisticated capital markets tools on the planet, empowering capital to flow faster. It offers a suite of primary issuance, shareholder management, and capital raising solutions including investor ranking algorithms and data analytics tools to support all global private placements exemptions. Its innovative technology was designed to enable organizations to own and control exempt market raises to get the money they need, faster. DealMaker puts forward-thinking organizations in control to run streamlined, successful capital raises in one centralized platform. The company’s offices are located in Toronto, Canada, Austin, Texas and Tampa, Florida. Visit DealMaker.tech for more information.