ExtraHop Announces Pan-EMEA Distribution Agreement with Exclusive Networks, Meeting Growing Demand for Network Detection and Response

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ExtraHop, the leader in cloud-native network detection and response, today announced a landmark pan-European distribution agreement with Exclusive Networks, a specialist IT security distributor. Building on an initial 2020 partnership agreement, the pan-EMEA deal will expand distribution of Extrahop’s entire product portfolio to fourteen European territories.

Exclusive Networks is a global trusted cybersecurity specialist distributor for digital infrastructure harnessing the innovation of cybersecurity solutions to drive the transition to a totally trusted digital world. This new agreement further leverages Exclusive’s reach and worldwide expertise by introducing an appliance hub for shipments across EMEA to streamline distribution into European markets.

"EMEA businesses fully recognise the need to raise visibility, improve threat detection, and carry out streamlined, guided investigations,” said Sandra Hilt, Senior Director, Channel Sales EMEA at ExtraHop. "Exclusive Networks has been instrumental in delivering ExtraHop's world-class NDR solutions to European partners. Our new pan-EMEA agreement supercharges this ability to meet demand, removing any potential silos and barriers to seamless global distribution.”

Exclusive will continue to help onboard new partners into the ExtraHop Panorama Partner Program and support accreditation training that offers partner sales engineers a deeper technical view of the ExtraHop solution including demos, key use cases, and competitive differentiation. In addition to accreditation, the ExtraHop partner portal provides easy access to sales and training materials that help ExtraHop partners rapidly identify use cases and fast-track solutions for their customers.

"Since partnering in 2020, our relationship with ExtraHop has gone from strength to strength. Our new agreement is testament to this, and puts us in pole position to meet the continuous uptick in demand for NDR,” said Denis Ferrand-Ajchenbaum, SVP Global Business Development & Ecosystems for Exclusive Networks. “Network intelligence is a key strategic focus for Exclusive, and incorporating Reveal(x)’s cyber defence NDR platform into our portfolio reflects our reputation as the go-to distributor for innovative cybersecurity solutions.”

The pan-EMEA agreement arrives in the midst of a push by Exclusive Networks for NDR and XDR awareness. The company is holding a series of European events in collaboration with other XDR Alliance vendors who are part of a group of best-in-class security providers helping IT teams design and implement threat detection, investigation, and response using the XDR approach. The five-country roadshow kicks off on the 24 of May in Sweden, and will visit the UK, France, Germany, and culminate in the Netherlands on 30 June. The events will feature live expert panel discussions including a session around ExtraHop’s market-leading capabilities.

