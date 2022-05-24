Lenders One® Adds Snapdocs as a Preferred eClosing Provider

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Snapdocs, Inc. today announced that Lenders One, a national alliance of more than 250 banks, credit unions and independent mortgage bankers, has added its digital closing platform as a preferred eClosing provider. Beginning today, Snapdocs will provide access to its digital closing platform for Lenders One members.

“There are several options when it comes to digital eClosing solutions, and Snapdocs can help lenders get to scale with best-in-class technology, one of the largest networks of settlement partners, a hands-on approach across the entire digital closing journey, combined with the consultative approach from Lenders One, we are excited about this eClose solution for our members,” said Justin Demola, CMB, President of Lenders One. “We added Snapdocs as a preferred provider of Lenders One because of the team’s dedication to customers, ability to help clients scale, and proven track record of eClosing success.”

Snapdocs enables mortgage lenders to connect with all parties and technologies involved in a transaction to complete the entire closing process online. The solution is comprehensive – a networked platform that allows the many participants in a mortgage closing to work together more efficiently. Snapdocs’ technology uniquely manages the entire cross-party workflow, from conducting the closing to scheduling mobile notaries necessary to provide a seamless closing experience. In addition, the platform connects and integrates with all major real estate technology providers, working natively with leading Loan Origination (LOS), Point of Sale (POS), Title Production, eVault, and Remote Online Notary (RON) solutions, enabling them all to interact at scale seamlessly.

As a Lenders One e-Closing solution provider, Snapdocs will offer members best-in-class tools and services to simplify the mortgage closing process, including:

Technology: Lenders access a best-in-class digital closing platform that automates & standardizes all the time-intensive and error-prone tasks in a closing. Plus, lenders can scale closings regardless of their tech stack today or in the future. Snapdocs’ digital closing platform is purposefully tech-agnostic, with open APIs and out-of-the-box integrations that give lenders the flexibility to work within their LOS, POS, DocPrep, eVault, or RON provider.

Network: Lenders access the largest settlement network already processing digital closings today on Snapdocs – and doing so successfully – helping ensure digital closing adoption at scale.

Team: Lenders receive hand-in-hand partnership through the entire digital closing journey, with experts who have implemented more than 100 lenders on digital closings and rolled lenders out to full adoption.

“To stay competitive, it’s critical that lenders do more with less while also providing a best-in-class borrower experience. Moving to digital closings is the best way to solve this problem, but only if lenders can do it at scale,” said Todd Maki, Head of Business Development & Partnerships at Snapdocs. “Lenders One is widely recognized for the quality of its network of members, as well as its technology partners. We're excited to work with Lenders One as a preferred eClosing provider and bring our leading platform to even more of its members nationwide.”

About Snapdocs

Founded in 2013, Snapdocs is the mortgage industry’s leading digital closing platform. With its patented AI technology and connected platform, Snapdocs is on a mission to perfect mortgage closings for all. ​Powering millions of closings a year, Snapdocs is leading the charge to modernize, streamline, and improve the mortgage process for lenders, borrowers, and settlement. Snapdocs is the only solution with a proven track record of creating a single, scalable process for every closing. ​Every day, over 130,000 mortgage professionals rely on Snapdocs to automate manual work and digitize paper processes that plague the industry. Snapdocs is a rapidly growing San Francisco based real estate technology company backed by leading investors including Sequoia, Y Combinator, Tiger Global, F-Prime, Zigg Capital, Alkeon, Wellington Management, Greenpoint Partners, Maverick, Founders Fund, SV Angel, Gokul Rajaram, Lachy Groom, Jack and Sam Altman and Coyne Lloyd. To learn more, please visit​​​​ www.snapdocs.com.

About Lenders One Cooperative

Lenders One (LendersOne.com) was established in 2000 as a national alliance of independent mortgage bankers, banks, credit unions, correspondent lenders and suppliers of mortgage products and services. Participants on the Lenders One platform originated approximately $780 billion of mortgages during 2020, collectively ranking as the largest retail mortgage entity in the U.S. Lenders One is managed by a subsidiary of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A.