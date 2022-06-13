2ND STREET TAIWAN CO., LTD. to Open a Tenth Store in Taiwan, 2nd STREET Taipei Station, on June 17, 2022, in Taipei City, Taiwan

NAGOYA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--2ND STREET TAIWAN CO., LTD., a subsidiary of GEO Holdings (TOKYO:2681), is set to open 2nd STREET Taipei Station on June 17, 2022. This will be the tenth shop in Taiwan for 2ND STREET TAIWAN CO., LTD., an important milestone for the company.

Within Japan, GEO Holdings has more than 2,000 shops and EC stores, including GEO Shops, which sell and rent DVDs, CDs, and video games, and 2ND STREET, which handles the sales of a comprehensive selection of used products, including clothing, furniture, and appliances. Beginning in 2018, the first 2ND STREET shops outside of Japan began by opening in the United States and in Malaysia. The first shop in Taiwan opened in August of 2020, and this shop, 2nd STREET Taipei Station, will be the tenth.

2nd STREET Taipei Station will open in the area around Taipei Station, Taipei’s principal railway station. Taipei Station is where travelers catch trains and bullet trains, and board the MRT subway system, with the bus terminal from which passengers depart to Taoyuan Airport or the different regions of Taiwan, making it an extremely convenient station. The surrounding area offers a wide variety of attractions, including department stores, tutoring schools, gourmet restaurants, and everyday shops. Not only do students and local residents come here for their day-to-day shopping needs, the area also attracts tourists from other areas. This shop will open on the first basement level of a commercial building at No. 12, Guanqian Road, Zhongzheng District, just five minutes on foot from the South Exit of Taipei Station.

2nd STREET Taipei Station will carry approximately 12,000 luxurious items for reuse, including clothing, handbags, shoes, and accessories, carefully selected from the abundant inventory purchased at approximately 700 2ND STREET shops within Japan. Those items will include selections from Japanese designer brands as well as internationally popular luxury brands. The array of items will include reasonably priced quality selections from designer brands and boutiques in the United States and Europe as well.

The shop will be laid out, as is the case for 2ND STREET shops in Japan, in ways that categorize the different items and genres, making it easier to find what you are looking for. It will also include venues to show off and sell recent fashion trends, including street styles.

The purchasing service will begin when the shop opens as a result of the short amount of time it took to develop the buyer training system in Taiwan.

2ND STREET TAIWAN has plans to open an additional seven shops by the end of March 2023.

2nd STREET Taipei Station

Opening Date: Friday, June 17, 2022, local time

Address: B1F, No. 12, Guanqian Road, Zhongzheng District, Taipei City, Taiwan

Hours of Operation: 11:00 until 22:00

Floor Space: 5,195 square feet

Products Available: A total of approximately 12,000 items, including clothing, handbags, shoes, and accessories.

2ND STREET TAIWAN CO., LTD.

Address: 5F-11, 41 Nanjing W. Rd., Datong District, Taipei

Capitalization: 28 million NTD (a wholly-owned subsidiary of GEO Group)

Date of Establishment: August 30, 2019

Director: Sadaharu Ideguchi

Business Description: Shop Management and Wholesale Sales for Used Clothing and Accessories

2ND STREET TAIWAN CO., LTD. URLs

Shop: https://2ndstreet.com.tw

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/2ndstreet_taiwan/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/2ndSTREET.TAIWAN/

LINE: https://line.me/R/ti/p/@062zihqb

GEO Holdings

GEO Holdings is a retail business, listed in the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, with 300 billion yen in annual turnover. It manages more than 2,000 shops and EC stores in a wide variety of business formats, including GEO Shops that sell and rent DVDs, CDs, and video games, 2ND STREET shops that handle a comprehensive selection of used clothing, furniture, and appliances, as well as bargain shops and discount stationery stores.

See http://www.geonet.co.jp/english/ for more information.

