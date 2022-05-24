Kominfo Partners with 10x1000 Tech for Inclusion to Bring “Flex” Fintech Foundation Program to Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Ministry of Communication and Informatics (“Kominfo”) today announced its partnership with fintech training platform 10x1000 Tech for Inclusion (“10x1000”) to recruit local talents to enroll in 10x1000’s “Flex” Fintech Foundation Program.

This partnership forms part of Kominfo’s Digital Entrepreneurship Academy (“DEA”) program, which aims to prepare and nurture talents to accelerate digital transformation in the field of entrepreneurship and to improve the digital economy, with a target of 60,000 people being trained in 2022.

“The Ministry of Communication and Informatics appreciates the collaboration with 10x1000 to carry out digital entrepreneurship training through the DEA program. The results of the program are expected to improve the quality of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and promote the digital economy in Indonesia,” said Hary Budiarto, Head of HR & Research Agency, Ministry of Communication and Informatics (Kominfo).

With the vision to train 1,000 emerging talents and tech leaders each year for ten years, 10x1000 saw a total of 1,067 learners from 66 countries and regions complete its “Flex” Fintech Foundation Program and Fintech Leadership Program in 2021. Of which, more than 150 learners were from Indonesia, making the country the second largest globally in terms of learner intake.

“We are deeply encouraged by the overwhelming responses from Indonesia last year, and excited to partner with Kominfo to further expand the reach in Indonesia and make 'Flex' available to more local entrepreneurs and professionals to enhance their fintech mindset, knowledge and skills to better allow them to drive digital economic growth,” said Mr. Jason Pau, Program Lead of 10x1000. “Technology pervades nearly every aspect of our lives, and we hope this partnership will help Indonesia bridge its digital skills gap while empowering and improving the lives of local communities. Together with Kominfo and other local partners, we look forward to contributing more to Indonesia’s digital development goals.”

“The Coordinating Ministry of Human Development and Culture also expresses our appreciation to Kominfo for taking the initiative in driving such fintech training collaborations for women entrepreneurs and MSMEs (an initiative of the Ministry) with 10x1000,” said Femmy Eka Kartika Putri, Deputy of Coordination for Quality Improvement of Children, Women and Youth, Coordinating Ministry for Human Development and Culture (Kemenko PMK). “At least 60% of MSMEs in Indonesia are managed by women and contribute at least 61.07% of the country's GDP. With the 'Flex' Fintech Foundation Program by 10x1000 Tech for Inclusion, it will encourage women entrepreneurs to further enhance their businesses through digital technology. The training program is expected to help women entrepreneurs and MSMEs overcome challenges such as limited access to entrepreneurship and understanding of digital technology, as well as difficulties in obtaining access to capital.”

Registration for the “Flex” Fintech Foundation Program is now open through Kominfo’s Digital Entrepreneurship Academy website here. The first batch of training is slated to start on 6 June. Local fintech and banking associations will support the initiative by inviting their members to enroll the program as well, including the Indonesia Fintech Association (AFTECH), Indonesian Joint Funding Fintech Association (AFPI), Indonesian Sharia Fintech Association (AFSI), Indonesian Crowdfunding Service Association (ALUDI), Indonesian Blockchain Association (ABI), Association of Indonesia Shariah Banks (ASBISINDO), Indonesian Sharia Insurance Association (AASI), Association of National Commercial Banks (PERBANAS), and Indonesian E-commerce Association (idEA).

The partnership with Kominfo is the latest effort by 10x1000 to deepen its collaborations with partners worldwide. Globally, 10x1000 has forged partnerships with the IFC, United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, UN World Food Programme, SME Finance Forum Managed by the IFC, Dubai International Financial Centre, MDEC, KPMG and fintech associations from Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, MENA, the Philippines and Thailand to recruit learners and grow the community.

About KOMINFO

Ministry of Communication and Informatics is responsible to carrying out government affairs in the field of communication and information technology to assist the President in administering government. Its main task and function to formulate national policies, implementation policies, and technical policies in the field of communication and informatics which include post, telecommunications, broadcasting, information and communication technology, multimedia services and information dissemination. The Ministry of Communications and Informatics is led by a Minister of Communication and Information (Menkominfo) who since October 23, 2019 has been held by Johnny Gerard Plate.

About DEA

The Digital Entrepreneurship Academy (DEA) is a program from the Ministry of Communication and Information that aims to prepare digital talent to accelerate Indonesia digital transformation in the field of digital entrepreneurship in order to improve the digital economy, with a target of 60,000 people being trained in 2022. The targets of this program include creating new digital entrepreneurs, upskilling advanced digital entrepreneurs, and developing digital entrepreneurship in inclusive villages. More details of the program please visit https://komin.fo/DEA.

About 10x1000 Tech for Inclusion

10x1000 Tech for Inclusion is an open and global fintech training platform that enables learners to become drivers of digital economic growth. Its mission is to train 1,000 emerging talents and tech leaders each year for the next ten years. 10x1000 is a philanthropic initiative launched jointly by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, and Alipay in 2018.