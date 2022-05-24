3QualiTy Extends Seed Sale And Partners With MoonbaSwap

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Beginning May 30th, 3QualiTy, a leader in the charitable giving fintech space announced that it will partner with MoonbaSwap, a cross-chain AMM DEX protocol for swapping tokens based on OneLedger and its bridged chains.

This partnership will be 3QualiTy’s launchpad for an extended seed sale, and makes the company the first crypto project to use the MoonbaSwap launchpad. Ultimately, this opens up the 3QualiTy platform to additional users, while also providing them with low transaction fees. The MoonbaSwap launchpad will offer: token investment which allows purchasing and trading of tokens that users store in their connected wallet; wallet integration through Metamask; multi-tiered staking and farming; KYC compliance; and lending and borrowing. An AMA session took place on May 19th, which allowed for an open conversation across platforms.

“MoonbaSwap is excited to announce the first project to go live on its LaunchPad will be 3QT, a New-York based fintech charity platform,” said George Connolly, the president and CEO of OneLedger and MoonbaSwap Technologies. “MoonbaSwap is a Defi protocol and LaunchPad, built on the OneLedger platform, a web3 network protocol with a true multi-chain application environment built from the ground up for cross chain interoperability. Our goal is to host the world’s best projects after careful due diligence and consultation with a formidable cohort of technology and financial specialist that make up our Advisory Committee. 3QT is a quality project with prodigious talent and exemplary global support.”

MoonbaSwap is also the developer of the company’s smart contract for the new 3QualiTy token. The partnership builds upon new technology which has the potential to grow into a very powerful blockchain.

“The success of 3QualiTy is our number one priority and wherever we see the opportunity to build this platform, make it better for the users, and increase our success rate legally in a way that does not affect our users, we will always look to take advantage of these opportunities,” said Nicholas Chandler, 3QualiTy Co-founder & CEO.

About 3QualiTy:

3QualiTy is a fintech company that offers an easy solution to charitable giving. 3QualiTy is a secure interface between charity and decentralized ledger technology. Through its digital token, 3QT, and its philosophy “Every Human is Equal,” charity and cryptocurrency go hand in hand.

About MoonbaSwap:

MoonbaSwap is a cross-chain AMM DEX protocol for swapping tokens based on OneLedger and its bridged chains, this removes ‘trusted’ intermediaries and provides the platform for faster trading. MoonbaSwap can produce a throughput of about 4000 tps, which is a lot faster than what other dexs can offer.