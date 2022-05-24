NHOA: Atlante for Electric Mobility in Milan Metropolitan Area With 46 New Points of Charge

PARIS & MILAN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Atlante, the Company of NHOA Group (NHOA.PA, formerly Engie EPS) dedicated to electric vehicles fast and ultra-fast charging infrastructure, announces the award of the tender of the Municipality of Buccinasco for the installation and management of charging stations in different areas of the city.

It has recently ended the tender of the Municipality of the Metropolitan City of Milan for the installation and management of 46 points of charge in 10 areas of the city in which three companies in the sector participated and which saw Atlante as winner.

Once received all administrative validations, Atlante will begin the installation of 38 fast charging points and 8 quick charging points, for a total of 46 parking slots electrified exclusively with renewable energy and accessible to people with reduced mobility. All points of charge will be open to all electric vehicles and compatible with every charging standard and service provider for electric mobility.

"I am very proud of this important result: it is the first municipality in the Milan area to fully entrust us with the installation and management of charging services. Atlante has made the most competitive offer by focusing on sustainability and fast charging solutions with widespread coverage throughout the territory, to make the transition to electric mobility truly possible for everyone,” commented Stefano Terranova, CEO of Atlante.

Atlante, which is developing the largest fast and ultra-fast charging network in Southern Europe, 100% integrated with the grid, powered by energy from renewable sources and supported by storage systems, is already active in Milan metropolitan area, where with Free To X it will build 25 points of charge in the Milan airports of Linate and Malpensa, and has more than 800 points of charge online and under construction in Italy1.

The award of the tender in Buccinasco represents a further step forward for Atlante to support the development of electric mobility in Lombardy, the Italian region with the highest penetration of electric vehicles.

1 The number of points of charge online and under construction above mentioned is updated as of 31 March 2022, for further information please refer to Q1 2022 Trading and Operational Update available on the Investors page of the website nhoa.energy