Maxion Wheels and Challenge4 Set New Guinness World Record for High-Altitude Drive in an All-electric Vehicle

New highest altitude by an electric vehicle Guinness World Record is set by Maxion Wheels and Challenge4 with the ascent of a VW ID.4 GTX riding on Maxion steel wheels to the top of Bolivia's Uturuncu volcano. (Photo: Business Wire)

KÖNIGSWINTER, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Maxion Wheels, the world’s largest wheel manufacturer, and long-distance driver Rainer Zietlow and the Challenge4 team, successfully set a new Guinness World Record for driving to the highest altitude in the all-electric VW ID.4 GTX. Equipped with Maxion’s robust, lightweight and sustainable steel wheels, the team drove to the top of Bolivia’s Uturuncu volcano, 5,816 meters above sea level, breaking the previous record set in 2020 by approx. 45 meters of altitude.

Guinness World Records today presented Challenge4 with the official certificate during a press conference at the German Embassy in La Paz, Bolivia. “This world record underscores the performance capabilities of electric vehicles such as the VW ID.4 GTX," said Rainer Zietlow, Challenge4 Director. "On the difficult terrain we encountered getting to the top of the Uturuncu volcano, robust wheels were crucial for a safe journey. Maxion Wheels' lightweight, 18-inch steel wheels kept the vehicle on track ensuring maximum electric vehicle (EV) range and performance." With his world record drive, Zietlow also supports the local SOS Children's Village in La Paz.

Maxion Wheels actively supported the high-altitude challenge from the very beginning, underlining its commitment to sustainability and reducing CO2 emissions. As a leading wheel supplier for EV programs and new mobility fleets around the world, the Company offers many sustainable wheel options made with greener materials, less energy and more efficient designs and processes, supporting the automotive industry’s transition towards carbon neutral.

“Congratulations to Rainer and the Challenge4 team for setting a new Guinness World Record; Maxion Wheels is proud to be part of this record-breaking moment,” said Mark Gerardts, Vice President Global Sales and Marketing at Maxion Wheels. “Electric cars such as the VW ID.4 GTX are enabling a generation shift in vehicle design and sustainability, driving demand for greener wheel options. We believe low-carbon steel wheels can play an important role in the shift to zero-carbon mobility as the most cost-effective and environmentally friendly wheel option.”

For many mobility options, Maxion’s steel wheels are the preferred solution. With a comparable weight to aluminum, steel wheels are meeting vehicle manufacturers need for lighter components. And with six times lower CO2 production compared to conventional aluminum wheels, steel wheels offer additional significant sustainability benefits.

Learn more about the high-altitude Guinness World Record drive at vwid4-highaltitude.com.

ABOUT MAXION WHEELS

Maxion Wheels, a division of Iochpe-Maxion S.A., is the world’s largest steel and aluminum wheel supplier. Our low-carbon expertise and energy-efficient designs help cars, buses, trucks and trailers achieve real-world carbon footprint reductions. Maxion is proud of its diverse global teams and inclusive culture that powers every advance we make.

Maxion Wheels works with global vehicle manufacturers on wheels for personal mobility, transportation, agriculture, defence and off-highway applications. Our more than 10,000 employees operate out of 30 locations in 14 countries on five continents, including state-of-the-art technical centers in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Together we produce more than 50 million wheels a year, making us the world’s largest producer and supplier of wheels. To learn more, please visit Maxion Wheels’ website at maxionwheels.com.