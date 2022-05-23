Raise Partners With Valve, the Leading SaaS Technology Platform Powering the Global Flexible Workspace Market to Deliver Real-Time Availability and Insights for Office Occupiers

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Raise, a technology-powered commercial real estate brokerage, today announced its partnership with Valve, the leading Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform for the flexible office industry, to harness the company’s real-time availability and transaction platform to enable companies to harness the insights and flexible options necessary to support continued efforts to decentralize the office footprint.

“As the modern-day workplace continues to trend in the direction of adopting hybrid and remote-first work models, providing employees with flexible workspace solutions has become of paramount importance to a large majority of our clients,” said Beth Moore, Head of Strategic Growth at Raise. “Real estate portfolios will have increasingly greater exposure to flex and co-working managed solutions and we’re thrilled to be implementing Valve’s state-of-the-art inventory management platform to best serve the growing needs of our client base.”

By 2024, approximately 5 million people are projected to be working via coworking spaces and the number of those locations on a global scale is projected to double, well surpassing 40,000. In lieu of this expected 158% increase, the ability to obtain turnkey-ready spaces with flexible lease terms and reduce capital expenditure is key, which will allow companies the ability to easily scale up or down as their needs evolve.

Valve’s powerful technology and global network of flex operator partnerships will allow the trusted team of real estate advisors at Raise access to the most accurate and easy to obtain information and contacts needed to best advise and execute the rapidly growing coworking and flexible office requirements on behalf of their clients.

“As the transition to flexible work accelerates, we are excited to enable the industry to more efficiently transact and grow. We are thrilled to become an important data & technology partner to Raise as they build best-in-class occupier-facing platforms and experiences”, said Francesco Decamilli, Valve’s VP North America.

Since 2020, Raise has more than doubled their team throughout the Los Angeles, Silicon Valley, Denver and New York regions. Integrating Brokerage, Workplace, Project Management, and Market Analytics, Raise leads companies to find, build and manage better workplaces. By empowering their experts with innovative technology, Raise enhances speed, transparency, and collaboration for their clients at every stage of the real estate lifecycle. Raise has high growth targets for 2022 as it expands across the country, serving clients from publicly traded companies like Palantir and Twitch to high growth startups like Notion and Envoy.

About Raise:

Founded in 2016 in San Francisco with additional offices in Los Angeles, Silicon Valley, Denver, and New York City. Raise is a technology-enabled brokerage pairing expert brokers and workplace leaders with powerful technology to provide companies the best service in finding and managing their workplace. In just a few years, Raise has helped hundreds of leading startups and high growth companies, including Palantir, Envoy, Notion, Brex, Afterpay, and more. Raise investors include Point72 Ventures, Initialized Capital, Founders Fund, Founder Collective, SV Angel, SaaStr, House Fund, Liquid 2 Ventures, Peak State Ventures, and many more. For more information, visit raise.work.

About Valve:

Founded in 2019 with offices in London and New York, Valve is the technology platform powering the global flexible workspace market. By providing world class SaaS technology, tooling, and APIs, Valve enables the seamless distribution of flexible workspace sales & marketing content across a global network of partners. In 2021, Valve processed 6,000 transactions translating to 8M square feet across 110 markets and 7,500+ buildings. Valve provides B2B industry-leading sales & marketing solutions for landlords, operators, and brokerages transacting in the flexible workspace market.