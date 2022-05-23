South Korea: Orano NPS signs cooperation agreement with Kepco E&C and SeAH Besteel for dry storage of used nuclear fuel

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Orano NPS, a subsidiary of Orano, Kepco E&C and SeAH Besteel have recently signed a cooperation agreement for the development of dry storage solutions for used nuclear fuel in South Korea.

This partnership will offer optimized proposals for future dry storage projects with South Korean electric utilities, including the unique abilities gained by Orano NPS through its worldwide customer service in used fuel management. Specifically, its U.S. subsidiary TN Americas has many decades of experience serving the American nuclear energy market with the NUHOMS dry fuel storage solution.

Under the terms of the agreement, the three companies will expand their cooperation by leveraging their mutual expertise. Orano NPS will provide its technological know-how in the design and licensing of dry storage systems. Kepco E&C will support the engineering effort and licensing process locally in South Korea. SeAH Besteel will act as the systems manufacturer.

“Orano welcomes this partnership with Kepco E&C and SeAH Besteel – major energy players in South Korea,” said Amir Vexler, CEO, Orano USA. “This alliance enables us to offer our customers a strengthened and localized commercial solution presenting attractive development prospects in the region.”

About Orano

As a recognized international operator in the field of nuclear materials, Orano delivers solutions to address present and future global energy and health challenges.

Its expertise and mastery of cutting-edge technologies enable Orano to offer its customers high value-added products and services throughout the entire fuel cycle.

Every day, the Orano group’s 17,000 employees draw on their skills, unwavering dedication to safety and constant quest for innovation, with the commitment to develop know-how in the transformation and control of nuclear materials, for the climate and for a healthy and resource-efficient world, now and tomorrow.

About Orano NPS

With over 60 years experience, Orano NPS, a subsidiary of the Orano group, provides global logistics solutions to its customers throughout the world, ranging from the design of packages and their approval to the transport of nuclear materials. Orano NPS carries out more than 5,000 transport operations worldwide meeting the highest French and international safety standards.

www.orano.group