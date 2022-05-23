Valor PayTech Integrations with EPI and EPX Platforms Underway

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Valor PayTech, a fast-growing fintech provider of end-to-end, processor-agnostic omnichannel payments solutions, today announced platform integrations with Electronic Payments Inc. (EPI) and Electronic Payments Exchange (EPX), a wholly-owned subsidiary of North American Bancard, are currently underway. Valor strives to provide resellers and their merchant customers with comprehensive, cutting-edge tools and flexibility they need to succeed in today’s rapidly changing business environment while creating revolutionary value.

“EPI and EPX resellers will soon have a sophisticated cloud-based omnichannel solution in their toolbox to help them win and retain more business,” said Valor Chief Operating Officer and recent ETA Forty Under 40 Honoree Eric Bernstein. “It’s an exciting time for our company as we aggressively drive growth and expansion with partners like EPI and EPX,” added Bernstein.

“When looking at technology partners, Valor Paytech has proved to bring state-of-the-art processing solutions to the market, and we are excited to be able to offer them to our independent sales organization (ISO) and agent partners,” said Electronic Payment’s CEO Michael Nardy. “The Valor team has built true omnichannel payment technology which aligns perfectly with our company’s technology-forward way of thinking,” added Nardy.

“The Valor team is incredible to work with,” said Keith Sampson, national sales director for North American Bancard. “What excites me the most about Valor PayTech being on the EPX platform is having a solution backed by people that genuinely want to see the partner channel succeed,” added Sampson. “NAB sales partners will have another great solution to help generate revenue and win market share.”

About Valor PayTech

Valor PayTech is a fast-growing fintech provider of end-to-end, processor-agnostic omnichannel payments solutions. The company equips both merchants and reseller partners with comprehensive, cutting-edge tools and flexibility to succeed in today’s rapidly changing business environment. Experience the future of payments. For more information, visit valorpaytech.com.

About Electronic Payments

Innovating with new technologies, Electronic Payments has distinguished itself as one of the most highly regarded payment and transaction processing companies in the United States. Electronic Payments currently serves businesses in all types of industries and acquires new merchants through a network of POS value-added resellers (VARS), agent banks, sales agents, and independent sales offices (ISOs). Visit electronicpayments.com for more information.

About North American Bancard

North American Bancard is re-imagining the payment experience. As a leading payment technology innovator, NAB has a diversified product platform that provides a modern end-to-end infrastructure to enable globally-preferred payment types. NAB's superior solutions deliver seamless payments experiences in mobile, e-commerce, and in-store environments. Serving hundreds of thousands of businesses and with over $100 billion per year in electronic transaction volume, NAB delivers functional, feature-rich and frictionless solutions for the evolving merchant economy. For more information, please visit northamericanbancard.com.