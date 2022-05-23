T-Mobile and Ericsson to Bring 5G Advanced Network Solutions to Enterprises

BELLEVUE, Wash. & PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) and Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) announced that Ericsson’s industry-leading RAN and Core equipment will power T-Mobile’s 5G Advanced Network Solutions (5G ANS) — a suite of supercharged 5G network options for enterprise and government customers. 5G Advanced Network Solutions allows customers to choose the level of performance they need, giving them the flexibility to unlock the power of 5G. Now, CIOs and CTOs can get network power that promises to transform their businesses in ways that increase revenue, lower costs and provide exciting new customer experiences.

While the market has been flooded with hype around 5G network solutions, the Un-carrier’s been innovating and delivering results with partners like Ericsson. Take global racing league, SailGP. They needed lightning-fast transfer of 240k data points per second from their fleet of F50 foiling boats while racing – and sometimes travelling at speeds of more than 60 mph. With 5G ANS, T-Mobile was able to deploy an Ericsson-based 5G Hybrid Mobile Network to bring SailGP more reliability and lower latencies than ever before.

Ericsson and T-Mobile have been working together for decades — dating back to the days of 1G technology — so it’s natural for them to usher in a new era of 5G solutions for enterprises. 5G Advanced Network Solutions will combine Ericsson’s cutting-edge Private 5G hardware and software with T-Mobile’s leading 5G assets. With Ericsson’s RAN and Core powering T-Mobile’s suite of 5G Advanced Network Solutions, customers can get the latency, security, reliability, and speed they need for all the 5G era use cases like delivering increasingly real-life AR and VR experiences for training or field service.

“Our mission is to help enterprise customers realize the value of real-time data in making decisions that help their businesses run faster, more efficiently, and stay ahead of the curve as 5G transforms the landscape,” said Mishka Dehghan, Senior Vice President, Strategy, Product, and Solutions Engineering, T-Mobile Business Group. “With T-Mobile’s leading 5G network, America’s largest and fastest, and excellent RAN and Core equipment from partners like Ericsson, we’re showing — not telling — that 5G MEC is real, and helping customers improve their business today.”

“Ericsson is excited about T-Mobile’s launch of 5G Advanced Network Solutions with a clear vision for customer experience and passion for delivering business value,” said Åsa Tamsons, Senior Vice President and Head of Business Area Technologies and New Businesses, Ericsson. “The T-Mobile and Ericsson partnership is making it possible to deliver clear results for enterprises that want to take their business wireless.”

Customers who want simple, and ready-to-deploy supercharged network solutions with 5G ANS can visit http://t-mobile.com/business/solutions/networking/5G-advanced-solutions.

5G: Capable device required; coverage not available in some areas. Some uses may require certain plan or feature; see T-Mobile.com. Fastest based on median, overall combined 5G speeds according to analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data 5G download speeds for Q1 2022. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.

