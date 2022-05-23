Ashley Graham Reveals New Backyard In Partnership With Affirm

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Affirm, the payment network that empowers consumers, today unveiled a new campaign with supermodel and entrepreneur, Ashley Graham.

After decades of apartment-dwelling in New York City, Ashley recently moved to a new home in suburban New Jersey, offering her the opportunity to decorate her house and design her first-ever backyard for her newly-expanded family. Just like Ashley, one-third (34%) of Americans are planning to furnish a new home or apartment this year, according to the latest Affirm Consumer Spend Report.

Ashley collaborated with celebrity interior designer Mikel Welch to transform her backyard into the ultimate outdoor retreat and entertainment spot, fully outfitted with Affirm merchants including Pottery Barn, West Elm and Amazon. Consumers can shop the look at https://www.affirm.com/shopping/moving.

“We are so excited about our new home and this new chapter of our lives, but moving with three kids under three was no easy feat,” said Ashley Graham. “Moving can be so stressful, which is why I believe it’s so important to take advantage of tools that can help you take control of it - and your budget. That’s why I’m partnering with Affirm. Affirm gives you the flexibility to pay over time and will never charge you late or hidden fees. It is a great payment option to handle all of your home furnishing needs responsibly.”

“We are honored to be a part of this special time for Ashley and her family as they settle into their new home and enjoy their first-ever outdoor space,” added Silvija Martincevic, Affirm’s Chief Commercial Officer. “With average consumer spending totaling $4,000 for home upgrades this year, it's clear that building a comfortable and cozy environment is a priority. Whether they need to purchase a larger piece, like a new sofa for their new home, or just a few new pillows to spruce up their home for summer, Affirm helps consumers to keep a handle on their budget by paying over time with no hidden or late fees - ever.”

Affirm is a transparent and flexible payment alternative to credit cards that allows consumers to split the cost of their eligible purchases and pay over time at over 200,000 retail partners, including home and design merchants such as Article, Casper, Home Threads, Lowe’s, Pottery Barn, Purple, Room & Board, Target, Walmart, West Elm, Williams Sonoma and more. Eligible consumers can select Affirm at checkout and once approved, spread a purchase out into biweekly or monthly payments, with terms ranging from six weeks to 60 months. Affirm shows consumers exactly what they’ll pay upfront in simple dollars, and never charges late or hidden fees, ever.

About Affirm

Affirm's mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. By building a new kind of payment network — one based on trust, transparency and putting people first — we empower millions of consumers to spend and save responsibly, and give thousands of businesses the tools to fuel growth. Unlike most credit cards and other pay-over-time options, we show consumers exactly what they will pay up front, never increase that amount, and never charge any late or hidden fees.