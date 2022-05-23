Advance Auto Parts Announces Innovative, First to Market 12-Volt DieHard Battery Designed Specifically for Hybrid and Electric Vehicles

RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP), a leading automotive aftermarket parts retailer, today announced the introduction of DieHard® EV with xEV by Clarios, becoming the first auto parts retailer to sell 12-volt batteries designed specifically for hybrid and electric vehicles. Advance continues to drive innovation and expand its robust parts assortment with DieHard EV, which is the latest offering of its tens-of-thousands of hybrid and electric vehicle parts already available. DieHard EV is available exclusively at Advance stores, participating Carquest stores and advanceautoparts.com. Advance also provides free battery testing and installation of DieHard EV and other batteries at its retail locations.1

DieHard EV batteries are an advanced, low-voltage technology designed to provide superior reliability, durability and safety for all hybrid and electric vehicles, which place more demand on their low-voltage batteries. To address this, DieHard EV batteries offer 30 percent more cycling vs. standard AGM batteries and provides stable performance from day one through end of life. Additionally, their robust construction helps assure critical safety functions like brakes, steering and lighting remain operational during an emergency.

“At Advance, we are committed to serving all makes and models of the growing vehicle population. While there are many years of parts and service growth ahead for internal combustion engines, we also recognize the increasing demand for hybrid and electric vehicles,” said Tom Greco, president and chief executive officer at Advance Auto Parts. “This first-to-market DieHard EV 12-volt battery is a great addition to our robust offering of hybrid and electric vehicle parts available in our catalog today to serve both our professional and DIY customers. Advance is also leading the way by equipping our professional customers with the training and support they need to service the evolving vehicle population, including offering more than 50 classes on hybrid and electric vehicles at Advance’s STX conference, which is the world’s largest automotive aftermarket training event.”

DieHard EV extends the AGM technology UL validated earlier this year that significantly reduces the environmental impact and resources needed to manufacture. All DieHard AGM batteries contain a minimum of 94% post-consumer recycled polypropylene and lead content using a closed-cycle mass balance system.

“As the global leader in advanced, low-voltage battery solutions, we have designed the Clarios xEV battery portfolio to meet the needs of the growing hybrid and electric vehicle market,” said Mark Wallace, chief executive officer at Clarios. “More electrified powertrains, like those found in hybrid and electric vehicles, require advanced 12V solutions to address the complex demands placed on the low-voltage systems. DieHard EV leverages our experience with nearly every global automotive manufacturer and is the right product to confidently meet these demands.”

DieHard EV arrives as the hybrid and electric automobile segments maintain significant growth and manufacturers continue to plan and forecast increased production of hybrid and electric vehicles for decades to come. In 2021, electric vehicle purchases in the U.S. jumped 83 percent from 2020 and hybrid vehicle purchases increased 76 percent.2

With hybrid and electric vehicle production and purchases increasing, the need for owner education has become more pronounced. In a survey of electric vehicle owners by Clarios, 84 percent did not know their automobile uses both high-voltage lithium and low voltage (12-volt) AGM batteries.

In a national survey3 of motorists commissioned by Advance, 51 percent of electric vehicle owners reported ownership of their vehicles as 3 to 5 years – prime replacement time for 12-volt batteries and 81 percent said it is important to have a 12-volt battery designed specifically for electric vehicles.

Advance’s research also highlighted the knowledge, capabilities and habits of today’s electric and hybrid motorists while identifying service and support needs for this growing segment. These owners can leverage Advance’s knowledgeable team members for assistance with their maintenance decisions and know that they can find a battery made for their vehicle as well as thousands of additional hybrid and electric parts and products.

Visit advanceautoparts.com or a retail store location to learn more about the latest from Advance or to shop for the new DieHard EV 12-volt battery. Check out DIY resources, tips and the latest vehicle care trends @advanceautoparts. To find an auto repair shop specializing in hybrid and EV maintenance, visit TechNet Professional, a business solutions partnership program from Advance, which consists of more than 15,000 repair shops across North America.

1 Most vehicles. Most locations.

2 Wards Intelligence

3 Advance Auto Parts and TRUE Global Intelligence, the in-house research practice of FleishmanHillard, conducted an online survey from April 20-26, 2022, among U.S. gas/diesel car owners, electric vehicle owners and hybrid owners aged 18 or older.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. is a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider that serves both professional installer and do-it-yourself customers. As of January 1, 2022, Advance operated 4,706 stores and 266 Worldpac branches primarily within the United States, with additional locations in Canada, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company also served 1,317 independently owned Carquest branded stores across these locations in addition to Mexico and various Caribbean islands. Additional information about Advance, including employment opportunities, customer services, and online shopping for parts, accessories and other offerings can be found at www.AdvanceAutoParts.com.