The Zebra Extends and Expands Exclusive Paid Listings Agreement With MediaAlpha

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE: MAX), the insurance industry’s largest customer acquisition marketplace, today announced a four-year extension of its agreement with The Zebra, the nation’s leading insurance comparison site. As part of the agreement, MediaAlpha also expands its exclusivity across all paid auto and home insurance listings. This new deal reflects the success of the two companies’ relationship, which dates back to 2015, and gives auto and home insurance carriers advertising in the MediaAlpha marketplace exclusive access to The Zebra’s audience of millions of monthly users, who are looking for the best deals on insurance. The Zebra maintains access to MediaAlpha’s industry-leading marketplace for insurance carrier demand, in addition to the industry’s most sophisticated publisher tools and capabilities, to maximize value for their supply inventory.

The Zebra enables consumers to quickly and easily compare quotes from multiple insurance carriers simultaneously, simplifying the insurance shopping process and helping consumers save time and money. By working with MediaAlpha, The Zebra is able to complement the insurance comparison shopping information it already provides with targeted listings from the nation’s top carriers, enhancing the overall consumer experience while driving revenue.

“As the leading online destination for insurance comparison shopping, The Zebra offers the insurance advertisers on our platform the quality and volume they look for when deciding where to spend their customer acquisition dollars,” said MediaAlpha SVP, Supply Partnerships, Keith Cramer. “We work with more of the nation’s leading carriers than any other technology provider, and our platform provides the best-in-class tools and control that publishers need to maximize revenue from paid listings, making this an ideal partnership of industry leaders.”

"The MediaAlpha platform provides an exceptional technical integration that ensures our users have the easiest possible path to quote and buy auto and home insurance," said Jeff Smith, VP of Sales and Account Management for The Zebra. "Their open exchange gives The Zebra a substantial variety of carrier options to share with our customers and the ability to test multiple strategies at scale to optimize our business. We're looking forward to continuing working with their team of experts that enable us to be at the forefront of a rapidly changing landscape.”

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha provides the leading marketplace solutions for buyers and sellers of vertical media, with more than 375 million consumer searches annually and over 1,900 active advertisers and publishers on our platform. Our programmatic advertising technology powers 330+ million transactions annually, representing over $1 billion in spend on brand, comparison, and metasearch sites across insurance, travel and other industries.

For more information, visit www.mediaalpha.com.

About The Zebra

The Zebra is the nation's leading, independent insurance comparison site. With its dynamic, real-time quote comparison tool, consumers can identify insurance companies with the coverage, service level, and pricing to suit their unique needs. The Zebra compares more than 100 auto and home insurance companies and provides agent support and educational resources to ensure consumers are equipped to make the most informed decisions about their insurance. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, The Zebra has sought to bring transparency and simplicity to insurance shopping since 2012 — it's "insurance in black and white."

