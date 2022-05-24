IntelliCentrics Seeks Strategic Alliance With Taiwanese Health Insurance Providers to Serve Millions of Taiwanese Patients Ensuring They Have Remote Access to Trusted, High Quality Healthcare.

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IntelliCentrics (6819.HK) connects trusted stakeholders across the continuum of care by delivering valuable, technology-enabled services such as the SEC³URE Ethos, SEC³URE Passport, Link & GO!, BioBytes™ and BioBytes™ Visitor creating the healthcare industry’s largest, integrated, end-to-end technology platform. With operations currently in North America, the United Kingdom, Taiwan and other countries in the world, IntelliCentrics has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Taiwan Life Insurance Company, among other things, to ensure Taiwanese citizens have remote access to trusted, high-quality healthcare when in Taiwan or traveling overseas. Under this MOU, the details of which will be further stipulated in subsequent service agreements, subscribers to this program will have access to physician consultations remotely through IntelliCentrics’ online platform in emergency and other situations where necessary. The program will even offer subscribers remote access to physicians when they are traveling abroad. IntelliCentrics expects to work with local partners in Taiwan, including EU Care, in providing the services. IntelliCentrics and Taiwan Life currently expect to launch the program after exploring more mutual benefits and obtaining required approvals from the authorities concerned.

According to Tourism - Our World in Data, globally, there are 1.4 billion international arrivals annually. The reasons for travel vary from long-term assignments like university students, or short-term business trips. In all cases, international travelers represent a vast, underserved market where each individual requires access to trusted healthcare while abroad.

Incorporating algorithms designed to identify trusted locations, physicians, integrated scheduling, guaranteed payment, and personal health records all on one platform, the alliance brings together all of the essential elements of high-quality care for Taiwanese citizens while overseas.

Taiwan Life, a subsidiary of CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd, is a market leader with financial resources supporting millions of policy holders, many of whom have expressed the desire for Taiwan Life to support them in search of access to trusted, high-quality healthcare while overseas.

About Taiwan Life Insurance

Taiwan Life is the country's oldest insurer, established by the government in 1947 and privatized in 1998. Throughout its life, it has provided a full range of policies, closely monitored market changes, and adopted creative strategies in response. This has helped it ensure sound operational performance and the health and wealth of its policyholders. We think Taiwan Life's longevity is the best demonstration of the stable, long-term profitability it has enjoyed and the customer trust it has earned.

About IntelliCentrics

With a mission to use trust to make high-quality healthcare as accessible as a good cup of coffee, IntelliCentrics created the SEC³URE Ethos. Built on three core principles – transparency, neutrality, and independence, the SEC³URE Ethos is relied on by more than 11,000 locations of care worldwide to ensure mutual trust between patients, doctors, vendor representatives and healthcare companies. To learn more about the world’s largest trusted healthcare technology platform, visit www.intellicentrics.com. To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine credential, visit our COVID-19 Solution Center. IntelliCentrics is publicly traded on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under the stock code 6819.