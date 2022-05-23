Asana Partners with Align Technology to Bring New Work Management Solution to Invisalign® Trained Dental and Orthodontic Practices in the United States

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN)(LTSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for teams, announced a new strategic partnership with Align Technology, a leading global medical device company that designs, manufactures, and sells the Invisalign system of clear aligners, iTero intraoral scanners, and exocad CAD/CAM software for digital orthodontics and restorative dentistry. The partnership provides Invisalign® trained doctors in the U.S. with Asana Smiles™ for Align.

Asana Smiles™ for Align provides a customizable workflow solution with Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliant features to help orthodontic and dental practices keep track of tasks connected to the lifecycle of a patient’s Invisalign treatment journey. Booking consultations, submitting prescriptions, monitoring ClinCheck® software treatment plans, and preparing for aligner delivery appointments can be easily organized, tracked, and communicated across a practice in Asana. This solution can be implemented directly or as an additive solution for practices with other software currently in place.

“ As doctors continue to move from analog to digital processes and workflows in dentistry and orthodontics, selecting the right work management platform for their practices is a key decision,” said Simon Beard, Align Technology executive vice president and managing director, Americas. “ Through this agreement, Invisalign trained doctors will have access to a new option that helps minimize manual processes and creates a clear view of Invisalign treatment workflows from prospective patients through treatment to retention.”

“ There is a high degree of complexity in managing a successful orthodontic practice,” noted Heather Stone Hopkins DMD, MS, orthodontist and owner of Palmetto Smiles in Lexington, SC. “ Creating an automated workflow with Asana Smiles has been a welcome addition for both me and my team. Due to its intuitive nature, implementation was a breeze. The ability to integrate Invisalign treatment information and tasks with my workflow has introduced a number of efficiencies including improved delegation and accountability with my team. This allows me as the doctor to keep my focus where it belongs, on treating my patients.”

Improving customer experiences across industries

The Asana platform and development experience supports incorporating work management to all aspects of a company’s operations.

Building on Asana’s robust capabilities to support some of the world’s leading enterprise companies, a broader HIPAA-compliant offering will soon be available to improve patient care for U.S. Asana customers in the broader healthcare industry. Striving to be at the forefront of globally recognized standards for compliance, Asana continues to invest in our data protection and privacy practices. New certifications for ISO/IEC 27017:2015, ISO/IEC 27018:2019, and ISO/IEC 27701:2019 help create a safer cloud-based environment, while supporting compliance with global privacy laws.

Beyond Asana Smiles™ for Align, the Asana platform can support coordination at scale across various types of industries and organizations, from franchises to supply chains and much more. Leveraging the power of the Asana Work Graph®, Asana gives organizations a living system of record where they can easily share information cross-functionally, helping internal and external teams work together more effectively and minimizing duplicative work.

" Across industries, modern, agile organizations are cross-functional in nature, which often means teams are spending a lot of time on tracking down the status of customer engagements, giving internal updates, or verifying if information is current rather than delivering more value to customers,” said Anne Raimondi, Chief Operating Officer, Asana. “ That's why we developed a work management platform that automates cross-functional workflows, ensures team members share a single source of truth, and enables organizations to prioritize serving customers and growing their business."

About Asana

Asana helps teams orchestrate their work, from small projects to strategic initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Asana has more than 119,000 paying customers and millions of free organizations across 190 countries. Global customers such as Amazon, Affirm, Japan Airlines, and Sky rely on Asana to manage everything from company objectives to digital transformation to product launches and marketing campaigns. For more information, visit www.asana.com.

About Align Technology, Inc.

Align Technology designs and manufactures the Invisalign® system, the most advanced clear aligner system in the world, iTero® intraoral scanners and services, and exocad® CAD/CAM software. These technology building blocks enable enhanced digital orthodontic and restorative workflows to improve patient outcomes and practice efficiencies for over 217 thousand doctor customers and is key to accessing Align’s 500 million consumer market opportunity worldwide. Align has helped doctors treat over 12.8 million patients with the Invisalign system and is driving the evolution in digital dentistry through the Align Digital Platform, our integrated suite of unique, proprietary technologies and services delivered as a seamless, end-to-end solution for patients and consumers, orthodontists and GP dentists, and lab/partners. Visit www.aligntech.com for more information.

For additional information about the Invisalign system or to find an Invisalign doctor in your area, please visit www.invisalign.com. For additional information about the iTero digital scanning system, please visit www.itero.com. For additional information about exocad dental CAD/CAM offerings and a list of exocad reseller partners, please visit www.exocad.com.