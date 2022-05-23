SenecaGlobal Joins NetSuite Solution Provider Program

OAK BROOK, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SenecaGlobal, a leader in software development, managed services and technical advisory services, today announced that it has joined the Oracle NetSuite Solution Provider Program. With NetSuite, SenecaGlobal will help its customers take advantage of a powerful cloud ERP platform to gain the visibility and control needed to adapt and thrive.

“The past few years have brought transformative changes. In order to adapt, many companies are modernizing their business systems to take advantage of integrated, cloud-based solutions,” said John Ruddy, director of ERP, SenecaGlobal. “We are excited to expand our portfolio of services by adding NetSuite. SenecaGlobal’s combined business expertise and extensive experience in configuring secure ERP solutions will now be enhanced by bringing NetSuite to our customers.”

By joining the program, SenecaGlobal can leverage its extensive experience to promote, implement, and tailor NetSuite to its clients in the manufacturing and distribution industries. The NetSuite Solution Provider Program provides access to a comprehensive portfolio of enablement and entitlement activities, which helps NetSuite partners unlock new revenue opportunities. NetSuite partners can leverage every aspect of the suite, including ERP, HCM, inventory management, CRM, and ecommerce. In addition, SenecaGlobal is also joining the NetSuite SuiteLife initiative. SuiteLife helps accelerate partner onboarding and provides multiple layers of engagement and support, as well as access to NetSuite best practices.

“We are pleased to welcome SenecaGlobal to our Solution Provider Program and SuiteLife initiative,” said Craig West, GVP of channel sales and alliances, Oracle NetSuite. “We look forward to working with the team at SenecaGlobal to combine their expertise with our robust suite of technologies to create new revenue opportunities and achieve mutual success for our customers.”

About NetSuite Solution Provider Program

The NetSuite Solution Provider Program allows NetSuite partners to take advantage of increasing demand for cloud ERP to expand their businesses. As part of this program, partners have access to strategic practice planning, in-person and on-demand training across functional areas, and assets and best practices to support the entire customer acquisition and success lifecycle. In addition, the robust cloud platform delivered by NetSuite, which includes ERP, HCM, inventory management, CRM, and ecommerce, enables partners to thrive. As a NetSuite partner, organizations will spend less time solving technology issues and more time solving business issues to help their customers adapt and thrive.

About SenecaGlobal

Founded in 2007, SenecaGlobal is a global leader in software development and management. Services include software product development, application software development, enterprise cloud and managed services, quality assurance and testing, security, operations, help desk, technology advisory services, and more. The company’s agile team consists of world-class information technologists and business executives across industries, ensuring that we provide clients with a strong competitive advantage.

SenecaGlobal is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and has a state-of-the-art software development and management center in Hyderabad, India. The company is certified as a Great Place to Work® and is ISO 9001 certified for quality and ISO 27001 certified for security.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, and MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.