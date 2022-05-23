MLB Superstar Trea Turner Latest Athlete to Join Sports Nutrition Brand Ladder

Ladder, the sports nutrition company founded by LeBron James and Arnold Schwarzenegger, announced today that Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Trea Turner has joined the Ladder family of athletes as company ambassador and spokesperson. (Photo: Business Wire)

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ladder, the sports nutrition company founded by LeBron James and Arnold Schwarzenegger, announced today that Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Trea Turner has joined the Ladder family of athletes and will serve as a company ambassador and spokesperson. Turner uses Ladder supplements to help prep for games and assist with his post-game recovery routine.

Ladder is dedicated to creating high-performance, NSF Certified for Sport® workout supplements that are used by more than 52 professional sports teams in the NFL, NHL, NBA, and MLB. Designed by professional athletes and formulated by experts, Ladder helps all athletes from every sport looking to achieve peak performance. Ladder formulates their products to complement a strong nutritional foundation and to help unlock the next level in training and performance.

Turner, the 2021 National League batting champion, 2-time MLB Stolen Base Leader and 2021 All-Star, joins a growing Ladder roster of athletes including LeBron James, Myles Garrett (NFL), and women’s boxing champion Seniesa Estrada among others.

“I’m excited to join the Ladder family,” said Trea Turner. “Staying at the top of my game over the course of a 162-game season isn’t easy, so the clean performance products from Ladder are an essential part of my daily routine.”

Ladder recently announced the launch of a new and improved “Superfoods Greens” supplement that adds probiotics, new ingredients and a refreshing lemon-ginger flavor. Ladder’s team of scientists created the updated formula by sourcing high-quality plant-based ingredients and key vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Just one serving a day helps fill gaps in an ordinary diet. The supplement is vegan, gluten-free and does not contain any artificial sweeteners or flavors. All Ladder products are formulated by leading experts in sports nutrition and include key ingredients that are clinically shown to help support health and performance goals. More info is at: Ladder Superfood Greens: Boost Your Health | Buy It on Ladder

About Ladder

Founded by LeBron James and Arnold Schwarzenegger, Ladder is a sports nutrition company dedicated to creating high-performance, NSF Certified for Sport® workout supplements for daily use. Designed for all athletes from every sport to help achieve peak performance before, during and after physical activity, we formulate products to complement a strong nutritional foundation and help unlock the next level in training and exercise. More info at Ladder Supplements: Higher Performance For A Stronger You