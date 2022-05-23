Baird Launches Russell Investments’ Personalized Managed Accounts on Its Advisory Platform

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Baird SMA Network has added Russell Investments’ full suite of Personalized Managed Accounts (PMAs) to its advisory platform. This partnership will give Baird’s private wealth management advisors and their clients access to Russell Investments’ outcome-oriented PMAs, which offer a combination of customizable active and direct indexed investment solutions.

“We’re very happy to provide our advisory community with Russell Investments’ PMA solutions, as our clients are increasingly looking for solutions that give them the ability to customize their portfolios,” said Jeannie Oster, Senior Vice President, Advisory Solutions Manager at Baird. “Our two firms share a strategic vision around the growing importance of personalization, and particularly tax-smart investing, which is a key component of many wealth management strategies.”

Russell Investments’ PMA suite is available on the Baird SMA Network, featuring the following six personalized solutions: three actively managed SMAs, two direct index SMAs and one SMA strategy that combines both active and direct indexing in a single solution.

“Our institutional-caliber PMA suite supports Baird’s key initiatives to provide tailored solutions that fit each client’s needs, while focusing on tax mitigation and management in addition to ESG and security exclusions,” said Kevin Knowles, Senior Director, Personalized Solutions at Russell Investments. “Whether transitioning an existing portfolio to a new investment strategy or managing for ongoing realized gains/losses, our solutions are implemented with a tax bridge and budget that suits each client’s desired outcomes.”

Russell Investments’ PMA portfolio-customization options include:

ESG exclusionary screens,

security and industry restrictions,

faith-based preferences,

responsible-investing custom overlays,

and the ability to implement a strategic charitable-giving plan.

The firm’s PMA suite also provides ongoing tax-management services that include systematic tax-loss harvesting, gain deferral and minimization, tax-aware and risk-controlled turnover, tax-smart withdrawals, charitable-giving services, as well as the ability to specify tax or capital gains budgets. In addition, Russell Investments’ transition management service can develop an optimal transition plan customized to each client’s tax preferences and circumstances.

Russell Investments’ PMA suite was successfully launched and tested on the Baird SMA Network in April 2022, and Baird’s rollout to its private wealth management advisors is underway in May.

Knowles added that Baird is an early broker-dealer adopter of Russell Investments’ PMA suite, which is already available through Schwab Marketplace, Fidelity SAN and several broker-dealers utilizing the Envestnet platform.

About Russell Investments

Russell Investments is a leading global investment solutions firm providing a wide range of investment capabilities to institutional investors, financial intermediaries, and individual investors around the world. Building on an 86-year legacy of continuous innovation to deliver exceptional value to clients, Russell Investments works every day to improve the financial security of its clients. The firm has $326.3 billion in assets under management (as of 3/31/2021) for clients in 32 countries. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Russell Investments has offices in 19 cities around the world, including in New York, London, Toronto, Tokyo, and Shanghai.

About Baird

Baird is an employee-owned, international wealth management, asset management, investment banking/capital markets, and private equity firm with offices in the United States, Europe and Asia. Established in 1919, Baird has approximately 4,600 associates serving the needs of individual, corporate, institutional and municipal clients. Baird has more than $415 billion in client assets as of Dec. 31, 2021. Committed to being a great workplace, Baird ranked No. 27 on the 2022 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list – its 19th consecutive year on the list. Baird is the marketing name of Baird Financial Group. Baird’s principal operating subsidiaries are Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated and Baird Trust Company in the United States and Robert W. Baird Group Ltd. in Europe. Baird also has an operating subsidiary in Asia supporting Baird’s investment banking and private equity operations. For more information, please visit Baird’s website at www.rwbaird.com.

Personalized Managed Accounts (“PMA”) is a program of Russell Investment Management, LLC (“RIM”) and offers customized portfolio management services.

Each Personalized Separately Managed Account is a product of Russell Investment Management, LLC (”RIM”) and is offered through PMA. It represents a composite of model portfolios provided by RIM, in which each composite reflects model portfolios of RIM and third-party investment advisors selected by RIM. When the model is implemented, PMA is a separately managed account program of individually owned securities that can be tailored to meet an investor’s investment objectives. RIM partners with external third-party money managers to offer diversified, single or multi-asset managed accounts that can be customized to the investor’s investment objectives, circumstances and preferences, such as (but not limited to), market exposure, risk management, tax management, environmental, social and governance considerations, and return objectives. Excluding any allocations to pooled investment vehicles, if any, each investor’s account is managed separately from other investor accounts, allowing for a personalized experience to deliver unique investment outcomes.

Diversification and strategic asset allocation do not assure a profit or guarantee against loss in declining markets. Please remember that all investments carry some level of risk. Investment in one or more separately managed accounts is not a complete investment program and involves risk; principal loss is possible. The principal value of the account is not guaranteed at any time. There are no assurances that the objectives in this material will be met. The decision to use PMA in investors’ portfolios and related investment advice are provided through financial advisors and other financial intermediaries that are independent of RIM and its affiliates.

Nothing contained in this material is intended to constitute legal, tax, securities or investment advice, nor an opinion regarding the appropriateness of any investment. The general information contained in this publication should not be acted upon without obtaining specific legal, tax and investment advice from a licensed professional.

Please note the products and services listed within this document may or may not be available at your firm. Check with your firm for availability.