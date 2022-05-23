Alliant Insurance Services Forms Corporate Partnership with Chief

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alliant Insurance Services has launched a corporate partnership with Chief, the private network built to drive more women into positions of power and keep them there. Chief helps organizations invest in diverse leadership and partners with progressive organizations that are dedicated to accelerating women into senior leadership positions.

“Alliant is home to some of the nation’s most entrepreneurial and forward-thinking women,” said Tom Corbett, Chairman and CEO of Alliant. “Our partnership with Chief will provide them with a vast network of support and critical resources to help them advance their career and broaden their impact.”

Alliant has 12 Chief members who have committed to the program to strengthen their leadership, magnify their influence, and pave the way to bring others along with them:

Leslie Curry, EVP, Construction

Reshma Dalia, EVP, CFO, Retail Property & Casualty

Nicoletta Di Sacco, SVP, Divisional Controller, Specialty

Adriana Duenas, SVP, Employee Benefits

Alexandra Littlejohn, Managing Director, Retail Property & Casualty Broking Leader

Joan Miles, President, Astrus

Emily Quinlan, Vice President, Americas

Karen Rivara, EVP, Chief Actuary, Astrus

Angie Rocha, Vice President, Specialty

Christine Schindewolf, Vice President, Employee Benefits

Karen Walsh, EVP, Construction

Trish Watson, First Vice President, Employee Benefits

Chief’s 13,000+ members from 8,500+ organizations include leaders from diverse backgrounds, industries, and organizations ranging from Fortune 500 companies to successful startups and nonprofits.

About Alliant Insurance Services

Alliant Insurance Services is one of the nation’s leading distributors of diversified insurance products and services. We operate through a network of specialized national platforms and local offices to offer our clients a comprehensive portfolio of solutions built on innovative thinking and personal service. The business of managing risk is getting more complex, and Alliant is meeting this complexity head-on, not with more layers of management, but with more creativity and agility. Alliant is changing the way our clients approach risk management and benefits, so they can capitalize on new opportunities to grow and protect their organizations. Visit us at alliant.com.