True Religion Announces Accessories Partnership with GMA Group

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--True Religion, an iconic American apparel and accessories brand, today announced an exclusive licensing agreement with Concept One Accessories and Capelli/Ballet, divisions of GMA Group, for True Religion men's, women's and children's cold weather accessories, fashion headwear, and jewelry, as well as women’s handbags, small leather goods, and hair accessories.

Designs will continue to pay homage to the brand’s core branding elements such as its horseshoe and Buddha logos. True Religion’s Creative Director Zihaad Wells will lead the design and creative execution. The collection will launch in stores in August 2022.

“All of us at True Religion have great admiration for the team at Concept One/Cappelli,” said Michael Buckley. “This partnership marks an important milestone in True Religion’s resurgence and we look forward to a very successful relationship.”

“This is the first time we are bringing the full power of our group to a brand license opportunity, and represents our new go to market strategy that we will be adopting as we approach new brands and licenses,” Sam Hafif, President and CEO of Concept One. “As a group, we have over $1.2 billion in retail sales, across 12 categories of merchandise, and placement at virtually every large retail chain in North America and Europe. With True Religion we see an opportunity to drive $50 - 75 million in retail sales across all of our product categories, we are very excited about this partnership, and the power of the True Religion brand.”

“This strategic partnership builds on our commitment to elevate and nurture the True Religion customer experience, affording all genders to enjoy our brand across more categories,” said Paul Rosengard EVP of Wholesale and Licensing. “We are excited to welcome Concept One/Cappelli into the dynamic and growing True Religion family.”

About True Religion

In 2002, True Religion emerged onto the Los Angeles denim scene by blowing up the construction of the classic five-pocket jean. With its five-needle thread at two-stitch-per-inch process, the True Religion Super T stitch was instantly recognized for style that was unlike any other denim brand in the world. True Religion speaks to the uniqueness found in all of us. The brand is worn by athletes, musicians, and artists globally to express their individual style. Delivering an exclusive assortment of iconic styles, True Religion Brand Jeans focuses on producing high quality premium denim and sportswear for men, women and kids.

About Concept One Accessories

Founded in 1999, Concept One Accessories is the premier resource for licensed fashion and entertainment accessories. Their well-rounded portfolio and expansive product offering establishes the company as the go-to resource for fashion accessories across all channels of distribution. Concept One has offices in New York, Mexico and China along with a partnership in Canada and a London based design studio.

About the GMA Group

Founded in 1990 by brothers George and Mike Altirs, the GMA Group consists of 12 independent companies, spanning five industries, including consumer products, hospitality, real estate, organized sports and technology. The consumer products group includes Capelli, Ballet, Concept One, Sondra Roberts and recently acquired Ellen Tracy and Caribbean Joe. The group is vertically operated and owns factories in China, Bangladesh and Mexico.